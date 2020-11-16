Three months after news of their split broke, it looks like Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson might not be on good terms any longer. In early November, multiple fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. "Wait Miley unfollowed Cody," one fan tweeted on Nov. 1. "Guess that friendship is over."

Five days later, another fan tweeted alongside a skull emoji, "Cody unfollowed miley on insta. Thanks u next." As of Nov. 16, the two exes continue to not follow each other. The unfollow from Simpson came around the time he was spotted out in Los Angeles kissing "rumored new girlfriend" Marloes Stevens on Nov. 4, per The Daily Mail. So, uh, do with that information what you will.

As if the mutual unfollows wasn't a bleak enough sign in and of itself, a scroll through each of their profiles will quickly reveal both Cyrus and Simpson have pretty much wiped their respective profiles clean of photos from their relationship. While Cyrus has totally eliminated any and all grid posts featuring Simpson, Simpson does still have two posts featuring Cyrus — a video of her neck that features his song "Golden Thing" (written in her honor) playing in the background, and a video tribute for her birthday.

Cyrus confirmed her split from Simpson during an Instagram Live back in August.

"A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me and control my narrative, and I'm just not accepting that," the singer told her fans, during the Aug. 13 Instagram Live, per E! News, referring to her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. "So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it."

Cyrus continued, "For right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be. Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives. And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we're out hanging out or getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years and we're gonna continue to be friends."

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Do friends casually unfollow each other on Instagram? Who knows.