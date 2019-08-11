Miley Cyrus and Katlynn Carter both recently broke up with their partners, but new photos from their post-breakup getaway suggest that they may have started moving on. The two teamed up to take a post-breakup vacay and photos published by celebrity photo site Backgrid appear to show them getting pretty intimate with one another. Miley Cyrus was reportedly spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter amid news that she split from Liam Hemsworth. Elite Daily reached out to Cyrus and Carter's reps about the new photos, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

In the photos, Cyrus, who recently split from Hemsworth, her husband of eight months and Carter, who recently split from Brody Jenner a year after their wedding in Bali, Indonesia, appear to be cuddling, hugging, and kissing on lounge chairs during their Italian vacay. One of the photos seemingly shows the two hiding their faces and kissing under Carter's hat, while another one appears to show them both leaning in for a kiss, sans hat or any kind of cover.

The two have been sharing plenty of photographs from the trip and of each other on their personal social media accounts as well. Carter posted a group shot including her, Cyrus, and two other people to Instagram on Aug. 10. She also posted a selfie of just her and Cyrus on Aug. 10, showing the two hanging out on Lake Como on a boat in swimsuits, according to the photo's geotag. The photo was captioned, "Rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby."

Even though Jenner and Carter recently split, Jenner commented on the selfie, writing "Hot girl summer," followed by the fire emoji. I mean, he's not wrong.

Cyrus' sister, Brandi Cyrus also appeared to be vacationing with Carter and her sister, and she also posted several photos of the fun to her Instagram, including a selfie where she, her sister, and Carter are all posing together.

All three of them also took some posed pics in the same pool with a gorgeous, hilly backdrop which Carter and Brandi Cyrus geotagged the Il Sereno Hotel. Brandi Cyrus' photo shows her posed with an orange bikini, Miley's boomerang shows her dramatically exiting the pool Hollywood-style, and Carter's pic shows her walking out in a hot pink swimsuit.

According to People, Carter and Cyrus met because they have mutual friends. A source told People that the two were "just having fun together" during their post-breakup Italian getaway.

Cyrus has opened up about her sexuality on several occasions after first coming out publicly in 2015 as pansexual. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair published in Feb. 2019, she said, "A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person." She also talked about how her queerness operates in her marriage, and how she and Hemsworth were redefining what it meant for "someone that’s a queer person... to be in a hetero relationship."

Whatever is going on between Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, the most important thing is that they're having fun and enjoying themselves during these intense, post-breakup times.