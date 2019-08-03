Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to go their separate ways. MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings stars are separating a year after their wedding in Indonesia and five years after the start of their relationship, according to an official statement from their reps to People. Believe it or not, part of the reason Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter broke up was reportedly because of The Hills: New Beginnings, because reality TV drama never ends. Elite Daily reached out to Jenner's and Carter's reps for comment on the breakup and the reported reasons why, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

According to a statement to People by Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire, Jenner and Carter's reps, Jenner and Carter "decided to amicably separate," and according to People's report, filming The Hills: New Beginnings "magnified a lot of things in their marriage," making it clear "things weren't going to work." Carter had even reportedly moved out of her home with Jenner before the show started filming, but despite their disagreements, their reps noted that the two "love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward." Jenner's and Carter's reps did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the reported reason behind the breakup. Though the two got married at the Nihi Sumba resort on Sumba island, Indonesia in June 2018, Entertainment Tonight reported that Jenner and Carter weren't legally married. A source told the site the couple never married in the United States, so it reportedly wasn't legal. The couple's reps didn't comment on the legality of their nuptials in the official statement. Their Indonesian wedding made headlines not only for the lavish oceanside ceremony, but also because Jenner's parent Caitlyn Jenner didn't attend the ceremony.

According to People, a major reason the two split up was reportedly Carter's desire to be a mom. Even though Jenner wasn't on the same page, Carter reportedly thought she could change his mind. In the end, that didn't work out.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The tensions present in Jenner and Carter's relationship were a focus on The Hills: New Beginnings. In a trailer for the season, Carter can be seen asking Jenner why he told a woman the two were in "an open relationship." In a later clip, Brody says to her, "We're not talking about this anymore." In an episode of the season that's already aired, Jenner came home late after a night out and slept in his car after calling Carter a "psychopath."

According to E! the couple's relationship problems go way back. A source told E! that not only did the two reportedly have trust issues and relationship problems from the very start, but they also apparently frequently betrayed each other "while out" and even broke up once before after they started dating in 2014.

The former couple had just recently posted about each other on their wedding anniversary on June 2. Jenner posted a slideshow on his Instagram featuring photos with Carter and photos from their wedding with the caption, "One year ago today I married the love of my life and best friend. Cheers to us my love." Carter also shared photos of the wedding on their one-year anniversary writing, "Happy 1 year wedding anniversary to my husband!!!" The anniversary photos are among the last the couple shared of one another.

Audiences will likely see lead-ups to their breakup on this season of The Hills: New Beginnings. Stay tuned.