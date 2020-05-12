I hate to be the bearer of bad news here, but fans think Halsey and Evan Peters have broken up. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Halsey and Evan for comment but did not hear back in time for publication). The singer did an interview with Radio Disney on May 8, where she revealed she's quarantining solo.

“The day that I got home [from Europe] is when we all started staying inside,” Halsey told Radio Disney while chatting about her Disney Family Singalong: Volume 2 performance. “It was a little bit of a whirlwind at first because I went from traveling and being in a new country every day, a new city.”

“I was with tens of thousands of people every night to all of a sudden [being] in my house, all alone without all of the chaos and noise," she continued. "Mostly, I’ve just been spending time with my dog and doing a lot of cooking.”

Now, of course, the fact that she's not in quarantine with Evan doesn't necessarily mean they're split up. There are plenty of committed couples who are quarantining separately for the time being. (For example, The Bachelor's Colton Underwood and Cassie Underwood, and Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey.)

But... her quarantining alone isn't the only clue. Fans also noticed that, while Halsey and Evan still follow each other on Instagram, the two have deleted all photos of each other from their respective feeds. Suspicious. Very suspicious.

And there's more. On March 22, per Us Weekly, Halsey lead fans to believe she might be back together with her ex Yungblud when she posted a picture of a meal she cooked inspired by Yorkshire cuisine, where he's from.

“My first crack at making a Sunday dinner #YorkshireCertified,” Halsey wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. Then, Yungblud hinted that they were together by reposting the photo with caption, “Can confirm.”

Now, she could just be friends with her ex. But don't all three pieces of evidence combined sort of make you see why fans might think Halsey isn't with Evan anymore?