After all the celeb engagements that took place in 2019, it was looking like 2020 would be a great year for A-list weddings. Of course, no one was expecting a global pandemic to throw a wrench into everyone's plans. Plenty of couples (both famous and not famous) have decided to postpone their nuptials until they can safely host a large gathering, but some lovebirds simply couldn't wait another year to say "I do." And though most of the celebrities who got married in 2020 had to modify their dream weddings a bit, the end result was still pretty beautiful.

Getting married in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic isn't an easy feat, whether you're a celebrity or not. (OK, it's probably a little easier if you're a celeb with tons of money and resources at your disposal, but whatever.) As large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19, weddings held in 2020 need to be kept small and should adhere to safety precautions determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A few celeb couples decided not to let COVID rain on their parade, and these intimate A-list weddings def brought some joy to this suckfest of a year.

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images After getting engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot in October 2020, and they announced their secret wedding in the most unexpected way. Meals on Wheels America, the nonprofit dedicated to fighting hunger and isolation among senior citizens by providing meals across the country, broke the news with an Instagram post featuring the Staten Island Ferry sailing beneath the words "JOST MARRIED." "We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the post read. "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica." Soon after, Jost debuted his new wedding band during Saturday Night Live's Oct. 31 episode.

Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell John Wolfsohn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell got engaged in July 2019 after six years together, and naturally, the late Steve Irwin's daughter and her fiancé chose to get married at the Australia Zoo where they first met. On March 25, Irwin and Powell got hitched as planned, though — due to the coronavirus pandemic — they opted not to have any guests. "We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend," Irwin announced in an IG post along with a pic from the big day. "There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe." Four months later, the couple made another exciting announcement: They're expecting their first child in 2021.

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Pearman-Maday In June 2020, Raven-Symoné announced her marriage to Miranda Pearman-Maday in an IG post, which left fans shook, as this was also the first time the former View host had gone public with her relationship. She shared a pic from the big day along with the caption, "I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this world a new a**hole!!! I's married NOW."

Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After getting engaged in September 2019, it was rumored Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi would postpone their nuptials until 2021, but William and Harry's cousin decided to tie the knot in 2020 as planned instead. Her intimate surprise wedding took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park on July 17, and it was reportedly attended by about 20 close friends and family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and the bride's father, Prince Andrew, per People. Though Beatrice doesn't have a public IG account, her sister Eugenie shared a pic from the wedding on her own grid, writing, "What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I'm so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together."

Lily Allen & David Harbour Isabel Infantes - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Lily Allen and David Harbour sparked engagement rumors in May 2020 after less than a year of dating, and in September 2020, they finally confirmed those rumors by tying the knot. On Sept. 9, Allen and Harbour got hitched in Las Vegas at the Graceland Wedding Chapel, and the ceremony was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Harbour took to IG soon after to share some pics from the adorably chill day, writing, "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic. Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images In October 2020, sources for PWInsider claimed John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh reportedly had a secret wedding on Oct. 12 in Tampa, Florida, according to official documents reportedly obtained by TMZ Sports. The two were first linked in March 2019, and just about a year later, they sparked engagement rumors when Shariatzadeh was spotted with what looked like a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger. Though the actor and the engineer have yet to comment on the wedding rumors, Cena's ex Nikki Bella seemingly confirmed the marriage by congratulating the couple. During a December 2020 appearance on the All Things Vanderpump podcast, a fan asked Bella if she'd reached out to Cena following his reported wedding and she joked, "Am I supposed to? Should I send flowers?" before adding, "John, congratulations on your wedding. I'm very, very happy for you."

Cressida Bonas & Harry Wentworth-Stanley According to The Daily Mail, Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas reportedly married Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a private countryside wedding in July 2020, which occurred just about a year after they got engaged. "Cressida did not want a big fuss and did not want others to talk about it," a source for The Daily Mail reportedly claimed. "You most certainly will not be seeing her wedding in Hello magazine." Bonas' step-brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe seemingly confirmed the nuptials by posting a picture of Bonas and Wentworth-Stanley riding off into the sunset on horseback in his IG Stories, per The Daily Mail. "My small riding off into her beautiful future with her Harry hat," Calthrope wrote below a sticker that wrote "Mr. & Mrs." However, Bonas and Wentworth-Stanley have yet to confirm the reported wedding themselves.

Jordan Fisher & Ellie Woods Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images A year and a half after getting engaged, Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods had a Disney World wedding on Nov. 21. The two originally planned on tying the knot in summer 2020, but the Disney Channel alum and his clinical nutritionist fiancée ended up cutting down their guest list and delaying their fairytale celebration until later in the year. During a December 2020 interview with People, Fisher said the sacrifices they made for the wedding were totally worth it. "We had to truncate everything, but even though it was small and sweet, it was very intimate and personal," he explained. "I had enough time to make eye contact with every guest that was there and got to soak in that moment with each individual person." Woods agreed, adding, "It was much smaller than we originally planned, but it ended up exactly what it was supposed to be. It was so romantic, sweet, and beautiful."

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In September 2020, former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark secretly got married, though she didn't share the news with followers until the following month. The couple (who got engaged in July 2019 after one-and-a-half years together) originally planned on tying the knot in Italy, but they decided to have a much more intimate ceremony instead due to the coronavirus pandemic. Schroeder took to IG to share a video from the casual backyard ceremony along with the caption, "Today would've been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway. Married sept 2020. Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie." 2021 will be a big year for the couple, as they're going to welcome their first child together in January.

Noah Reid & Clare Stone Schitt's Creek star Noah Reid and his long-time girlfriend Clare Stone got married on July 25 after getting engaged on New Year's Eve 2018. Reid shared the wedding news with an August 2020 Instagram post, which included a sweet pic from their intimate beach ceremony in Lake Huron, Ontario. "A Wedding by Clare and Noah 25.07.2020," he captioned the photo.

Joel Courtney & Mia Scholink JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just about six months after popping the question, The Kissing Booth's Joel Courtney married Mia Scholink on Sept. 27 in Phoenix, Arizona after three years together. The two had to cut down their guest list due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Courtney was still pleased with how the big day turned out. "I am just so thrilled to be married," he told People. "It's one of those things where as much planning and as much anticipation goes into the day, I'm so excited to be married to my best friend." Courtney shared a pic from his wedding day on IG soon after with the caption, "Love Honor and Cherish 09/27/20." A few days later, he also shared a video teaser from the wedding.

Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts In August 2020, comedian and actor Niecy Nash surprised fans by announcing her surprise wedding to singer-songwriter Jessica Betts. The intimate ceremony took place on Aug. 29 in California, and like Raven-Symoné, Nash first opened up about her relationship with her wedding announcement. "I don't feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love," she explained to People. "And I'm not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like." Nash posted a pic from the special day on her grid a few days after the wedding with the caption, "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts." Since then, she's shared more photos from the wedding, as well as plenty of cute snaps of her and her wife.