It seems John Cena is once again a married man. On Oct. 14, sources for PWInsider claimed John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh are reportedly married, having tied the knot on Oct. 12 in Tampa, Florida, according to official documents reportedly obtained by TMZ Sports. (Elite Daily reached out to Shariatzadeh, as well as Cena's rep, for comment on the rumored wedding but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

The actor and the engineer were first romantically linked in March 2019, right around the same time Cena's ex Nikki Bella became IG official with Artem Chigvintsev. After several months of quietly dating, Cena and Shariatzadeh made their red carpet debut in October 2019 at the Playing With Fire premiere. In February 2020, the two even sparked engagement rumors when Shariatzadeh was spotted with what appeared to be a large sparkler on her left ring finger. However, Cena seemingly shut down the rumors on Twitter when he tweeted, "'A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short' – Andre Maurois." Very #deep, John.

Still, fans found it a little sus that — just days before engagement rumors broke — Cena took to IG to post a pic of a candy heart reading, "Say yes," followed the next day by a pic of a bride and groom dancing in a park. Hmm...

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Cena was previously married to his high school sweetheart Elizabeth Huberdeau before he filed for divorce after three years of marriage in 2012. Not long after, the former WWE star began dating fellow wrestler Nikki Bella. In April 2017, Cena popped the question at Wrestlemania 33, but the couple announced their decision to separate a year later. By July 2018, Cena and Bella decided they were done for good.

Bella got engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, her Dancing With the Stars partner, in November 2019, and they have since welcomed a baby boy together. It's unclear whether Bella and Cena are still in touch following their split, but I'm just happy they've both moved on.

Congrats to the newlyweds (if Cena and Shariatzadeh are actually married, that is)!