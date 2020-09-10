This Photo Of Lily Allen & David Harbour's Vegas Wedding Is Adorably Chill

On the market for a little mid-2020 pick me up? Allow me to point you toward the incredible photos of Lily Allen and David Harbour's Vegas wedding. On Sept. 9, Harbour posted a couple of photos of their wonderfully low-key special day, alongside this caption that I'd like to nominate for a Pulitzer:

In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic.

Refreshments were served at a small reception following.

The first picture in Harbour's carousel featured himself holding a white dress clad Allen in his arms as an Elvis Presley impersonator (presumably "the king" who officiated their nuptials) stands in front of them smiling with his guitar in hand. The second picture featured their "small reception" that followed, which was pretty much just Harbour and Allen enjoying a delicious-looking meal from In N Out Burger alongside her two daughters, who appeared to have been flower girls at the ceremony.

I truly could not love this wedding any more if I tried.

For her part, Allen separately posted a series of three pictures from the nuptials, all captioned simply with three red heart emojis.

The first was this picture of herself and Harbour presumably at their actual ceremony:

The second was this majorly adorable one taken of them standing outside:

Then, of course, she had to include the obligatory bride-chowing-down-on-a-burger pic:

She also took to her Instagram Story on Sept. 9 to show some love to her manicurist, who truly was able to give her what I believe just might be the greatest wedding day manicure of all time:

Rumors of a romance between Harbour and Allen first started swirling about in August of 2019 when they were spotted out together in London sharing a laugh outside the Piccadilly Theater. On Jan. 19, 2020 they formally took their relationship public by making their first joint red carpet appearance at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Check them out looking all cute and couple-y in the pic below:

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In May, Allen sparked engagement rumors by posting a mirror selfie in which an engagement ring was visible on that finger:

Per People, when a fan commented inquiring about the rock on her finger, Allen reportedly replied, "First rule of engagement club ........."

Now it's obviously pretty clear Allen probably was engaged back then. Happy for these two lovebirds!