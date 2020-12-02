2020 has been a less-than-magical year, but Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods' Disney World wedding still managed to look like a dream come true. On Nov. 21, the Disney Channel alum and his clinical nutritionist partner tied the knot in Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park after nearly four years of dating. The two exchanged vows on the back courtyard of the Cinderella Castle before riding in vintage car down Main Street while Fisher's song "Happily Ever After" — which he recorded for the park — accompanied them. When you wish upon a star, you can apparently make your Disney wedding dreams come true (even in 2020).

After getting engaged in May 2019, the couple originally planning on having their wedding in summer 2020. "We're pretty much almost done with wedding planning," Fisher told People in February 2020. "We're getting married in July. It's going to be great." And it probably would have been, if the coronavirus pandemic hadn't thrown a wrench into their plans. Fisher and his fiancée ended up cutting down their guest list and delaying their fairytale celebration until later in the year. They also did away with a traditional reception and made sure everyone wore masks and practiced social distancing.

During a December 2020 interview with People, Fisher said the sacrifices they made for the wedding were totally worth it. "We had to truncate everything, but even though it was small and sweet, it was very intimate and personal," he explained. "I had enough time to make eye contact with every guest that was there and got to soak in that moment with each individual person." Woods agreed, adding, "It was much smaller than we originally planned, but it ended up exactly what it was supposed to be. It was so romantic, sweet and beautiful." TBH, I'm not even mad I didn't make the cut.

Fisher and Woods first met as teens in Birmingham, Alabama and were "best friends for over a decade" before they started dating, as Fisher told Us Weekly during a June 2019 interview. "...there was a pretty easy transition into going into dating, and then it didn't take any time at all for me to know she was my person," he added. The two went from friends to more-than-friends in January 2017, and Fisher told People he knew after two months of dating Woods that she was "the one." Aww.

Congrats to the newlyweds! Here's hoping these two get the happily ever after they deserve.