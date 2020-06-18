That's So Raven fans, rejoice! The actress who played your favorite psychic is now officially married. Though it took place in quarantine, Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday's wedding still looked nothing short of wonderful. Symoné first hinted that she may have tied the knot on June 18 by posting a picture of a hand holding a glass of sparkling wine at what appears to be some sort of gathering. She mysteriously captioned the picture, "So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!"

Not long after, she posted a picture of herself hugging a white-clad Pearman-Maday. They both look like they're absolutely overcome with joy. "I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," she wrote in the caption. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!! I’s married NOW."

Next, Symoné posted a picture of an adorable tree-lined yellow house — presumably the location of their nuptials. This particular photo included a caption directed toward the people who didn't receive invites to her intimate wedding ceremony. "Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time," she wrote.

Here's the first pic she shared:

Here's the (super adorable) second pic she shared:

And, finally, here's the last pic she shared:

As if this news couldn't possibly get any more joyous, all three of her fellow Cheetah Girls chimed in to congratulate her. "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, joy, and laughter," Kiely Williams, who played Aqua, wrote alongside three red heart emojis. Adrienne Bailon, who played Chanel, kept her message simple, writing: "CONGRATULATIONS ✨✨✨." Finally, Sabrina Bryant, who played Dorinda, penned this super sweet message:

Congratulations Raven!!! Wishing you so much love with this next chapter together! Cheers to the NEWLYWEDS!!! ❤️

While we're on the topic of early 2000s Disney royalty, Symoné's Kim Possible co-star Christy Carlson Romano also commented on the picture saying, "Congrats Raven!!! That’s amazing! I’m really happy for you! 🤗"

Danielle Fishel from Boy Meets World left a comment hinting that she was actually in the loop on the nuptials:

Congratulations!! I remember hearing the plans for this gorgeous backyard ceremony. 😍 Wishing you both a lifetime of understanding, respect, love, and admiration. ❤️❤️❤️

I could spend all day continuing to spill the Disney tea, but I'll spare you.

Back to what actually matters: The Wedding. Pearman-Maday also took to her profile to share the news, posting a GIF of herself and Symoné passionately kissing alongside this simple caption:

8PM ~ my wife for life ❣️

Per her LinkedIn profile, Pearman-Maday is a social media manager who graduated from UCLA.

Happy for these two!