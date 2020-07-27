The woman has a type. According to The Daily Mail, Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas reportedly married Harry Wentworth-Stanley this past weekend. Yep! Another Harry!

If you're confused by why you haven't heard anything about the nuptials yet, that's because it was reportedly "a private countryside wedding." And Bonas and her new Harry were apparently very serious about the whole private thing. "Cressida did not want a big fuss, and did not want others to talk about it," a friend reportedly told The Daily Mail. "You most certainly will not be seeing her wedding in Hello magazine." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Bonas and Wentworth-Stanley for confirmation on all these claims, but did not hear back in time for publication).

Bonas' ex also reportedly played a role in their decision to keep things quiet. According to the same friend who reportedly spoke to The Daily Mail, "she is also was aware that [Prince] Harry is in the headlines and knew the attention her wedding would attract if it leaked out." Prince Harry is obvi always in the headlines, but the friend is likely referring to the fact that a new bombshell biography about him and Meghan Markle was released the same weekend as Bonas' nuptials. ICYMI: The biography is called Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family and it details their romance and subsequent rift with the royal family.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

With only 30 close friends and family members reportedly on the guest list, the wedding was able to stick to the coronavirus restrictions set forth by the government while also successfully avoiding a media frenzy.

"It was a beautiful ceremony and they are just so happy," another source reportedly told Us Weekly. "It was a very private and intimate ceremony and that is what they wanted." They've even reportedly asked guests to stay mum about the nuptials. "Cressida looked stunning and was radiant," the same source reportedly continued. "We are just all so happy for them and it was a great day but they did request that no one talks about it."

Bonas' step-brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe accidentally spilled the beans about the nuptials by posting a picture of Bonas and Wentworth-Stanley riding on horseback alongside each other. Bonas was dressed in a white gown and Wentworth-Stanley in a suit. "My small riding off into her beautiful future with her Harry hat," Calthrope wrote below a sticker that wrote "Mr. & Mrs." So, yeah it sure seems like they're married. But no confirmation until the Mr. and Mrs. say something themselves.

Bonas reportedly dated Prince Harry for two years until splitting in 2014. “Cressida had a hard time dealing with the focus of attention being on her all of the time just because she was Prince Harry’s girlfriend — not because she was herself," a source reportedly told People at the time of their split. That being said, the pair seem to have ended things on great terms, with Bonas even attending her ex's 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.

So, hey. Maybe she'll be receiving a royal wedding gift in the mail sometime soon.