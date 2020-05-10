After months of rumors, Lily Allen's latest Instagram is stirring up speculation that she and her Stranger Things boyfriend are planning to tie the knot. Fans think David Harbour and Lily Allen are engaged after the singer shared a photo of what appeared to be a diamond sparkler on her finger and a particularly telling comment. Elite Daily reached out to both Harbour and Allen's reps for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While Harbour and Allen are notoriously private about their relationship, they have been stirring up engagement rumors since November, when paparazzi spotted the British singer with what appeared to be a diamond ring on her finger. While the pair, who've been romantically linked since November 2019, have been mum about whether their future plans include a walk down the aisle, Allen's latest Instagram — and a very cheeky comment she made — has fans convinced they are planning to become husband and wife.

It all started when Allen took to the social media platform on Thursday, May 7 to share a mirror selfie of her toned physique with a large diamond ring on her hand. Although it looks like the ring is on her right hand in the photo, commenters pointed out that Allen's wrist and finger tattoos confirm the ring is indeed on her left hand.

"Daily Mail readers gon say it’s photoshop. I AM RIPPED don’t @ me," she wrote.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to speculate, with one writing, "Um... engagement ring??????????????"

Allen seemed to confirm that it was one when she responded with a coy reference to the film Fight Club with a slight alteration of the line "The first rule of Fight Club is: You do not talk about Fight Club."

"First rule of engagement club...." she commented.

Ring photos aside, the Stranger Things star also recently called Allen his "wife" during an Instagram live video in March.

"You think you married a pop star? You didn't," Allen joked to Harbour during the segment after revealing that her 2018 album No Shame had only sold 5,000 copies.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She quickly clarified, "Not that we're married. We're not married. I just want to make sure you know."

Harbour seemed happy to play along, saying during the Instagram Live, "But she is my wife, my wife."

"We do pretend," Allen added.

Allen and Harbour have yet to officially confirm that they are planning to tie the knot in the near future, but it sounds like this couple already has marriage on the brain, judging from their recent comments. In the meantime, you can catch fans watching Allen's Instagram for more ring photos.