The coronavirus pandemic has forced tons of couples to push back their wedding dates, but not everyone wants to wait. On Oct. 7, fans discovered Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark secretly got married, and apparently, they tied the knot in September. The former Vanderpump Rules star took to IG to share a video from the casual backyard ceremony, which concluded with Clark rubbing her pregnant belly. Schroeder's caption: "Today would've been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway. Married sept 2020. Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie."

Schroeder and her casting director boo dated for about one-and-a-half years before deciding to make things official. On July 31, 2019, they took to Instagram to announced their engagement, which took place at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. "OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle," Schroeder jokingly captioned her Instagram announcement, while Clark captioned his post, "Sloppy Kisses 4 Life! #FromDarkToClark." During a live taping of her podcast Basically Stassi at BravoCon in November 2019, Schroeder revealed they were having "an October wedding in Rome" in 2020 — though unfortunately, the pandemic threw a wrench in those plans. Another unexpected surprise: Schroeder announced she was pregnant.

"Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents," a rep for Schroeder told People in June 2020. The reality TV star confirmed the news soon after with an IG pic showing her and Clark holding up a pink onesie, which she captioned, "We're having a baby girl." She posted another pic of herself at 25 weeks on Sept. 21, which was likely their wedding day, as she and Clark are wearing the same outfits in the photo as they wore in the wedding ceremony video posted on Oct. 7.

Now fans have two things to look forward to in 2021: the birth of Schroeder and Clark's baby girl in January and (hopefully) their postponed wedding in Rome in October. I can't wait to see what the next year has in store for these lovebirds.