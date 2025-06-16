It’s a truth (almost) universally acknowledged: summer is best served single. But a single girl summer doesn’t mean the same thing for everyone — far from it. Some people are building out a roster, setting aside at least two date nights per week. Others are hoping for a vacation fling and reserving flirtations for people they meet on the dance floor and never see again. And some are using the summer to embrace their independence, whether that means prioritizing alone time, their career, having fun, or all three.

To get to the bottom of 2025’s single girl summer vibe, we assembled a panel, via one-on-one interviews, featuring some of the internet's favorite single women. This collection of reality TV stars, comedians, podcasters, and content creators has endless opinions on how to make the most of the season. Lucky for us, they’re willing to share.

Meet The Single Girl Icons Brittany Cartwright Brittany Cartwright, 36, is a reality TV star known for appearing on Vanderpump Rules and The Valley. She also hosts the When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright podcast. After filing for divorce from fellow reality star Jax Taylor last year, she’s single for the first time in nearly 10 years. Achieng Agutu Achieng Agutu is a 27-year-old model and content creator who was recently featured in Sports Illustrated Swim. She’s the host of Influenced, an influencer-studded talk show that premiered on Prime Video in August 2024. Becca Moore Becca Moore is a 27-year-old content creator who has gained over 1 million followers on TikTok after exposing people’s shady boyfriends through her viral loyalty tests. She’s been single since December 2024 and often discusses dating on her podcast, For The Girls. Ashtin Earle Ashtin Earle just entered post-grad life after graduating from Tulane in May. The 22-year-old influencer shares regular updates about her family (including big sis Alix Earle), her day-to-day life, and her friends on TikTok, where she has over 1 million followers. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Ekin-Su, 30, is the ultimate Love Island (UK) bombshell. Between winning Season 8 and joining Love Island: All Stars in 2024, she’s solidified her reputation as a fan favorite. Now, she’s embracing her single era and avoiding any future flings with Islanders. Lake Rucker Lake Rucker, 22, joined the Southern Hospitality cast in Season 3. In addition to her flirty dynamic with co-star Bradley Carter, the bubbly Republic VIP host also opened up about her sexuality and being raised in a traditional southern family. Currently, she’s contemplating a lover girl summer. Grace O'Malley Grace O’Malley, 26, is a stand-up comedian. After leaving Barstool Sports in December 2024, she joined Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network. Now, she hosts the Disgraceful podcast, where she interviews fellow comedians. This summer, she’s saying yes to everything. Tunde Oyeneyin Tunde is a Peloton instructor, known for her inspirational and challenging workouts. She’s a New York Times best-selling author of Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be. In May, she walked in the Sports Illustrated runway show during Miami Swim Week and is a finalist in the 2025 SI Swim Search. Lexi Wood As Summer House’s newbie, Lexi Wood’s love life took over the plot in Season 9. The 27-year-old model (who has over 1 million IG followers) has since announced her exit from the show, but you can expect to see more of her. Wood has a weekly podcast and a lingerie collection with Hanky Panky dropping this fall. Layla Taylor At 24 years old, Layla Taylor is MomTok’s youngest member. On The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, she’s been candid about dating in Utah as a single mom. Plus, she’s opened up about her quest to experience her first orgasm (which finally happened in Season 2, BTW). Xandra Pohl Xandra Pohl rose to TikTok fame as one of the app’s favorite party girls from the University of Miami. She still shares regular updates with her 1.3 million followers since graduating. But now, the 24-year-old is constantly on the move as a touring DJ (her stage name is XANDRA) and Sports Illustrated Swim model. Ally Lewber Ally Lewber is a reality star, astrologer, and content creator. The 29-year-old appeared on Vanderpump Rules alongside her now ex-boyfriend James Kennedy. She hosts the StarStruck podcast, where she explores astrology and birth charts. Prev Next

What does the perfect single girl summer look like to you?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Being young and wild and free. By young, I mean youthful — not caring too much and being yourself, not being afraid of taking risks, and doing things you love. If I want to bungee jump in the summer, I want to do it on my own.

Lexi Wood: I want to be texting the girls last minute, "Hey, what are you guys doing right now? Let's get wine on my roof." And then if a fling comes along, great, let's enjoy.

Achieng Agutu: Summer is such a great time to re-explore and rediscover yourself. So, a lot of adventure, travel, and time out with my girlfriends. And a lot of me time.

Xandra Pohl: Summers are for the girls, period. Boys, get away. You can have sex with them — oh, so fun. But I don't want to go and hang out with boys all day. Ew. I wanna go have girly sis pop days. I want to ride my bike to my fairy house with my friends.

What vibe are you bringing into the summer?

Becca Moore: The vibe I want is, basically, I’m the bachelorette, and everyone’s trying to date me.

Ashtin Earle: I will flirt with anyone when I go out. I think it's so fun to flirt. But I’m pretty much prioritizing spending time with my girlfriends — that's always the most important thing to me.

Lake Rucker: I'm going to stay having fun, but I think I might have a lover girl summer. I don't know yet.

Brittany Cartwright: I’m open to anything, and I guess I'll see where that takes me!

I gave up on dating. I actually gave up last night.

Ally Lewber: The vibe is to have little flings. If you're traveling, a vacation fling, or if you're going to a wedding, flirting with someone. But then don't text them and don't talk to them. Have fun in person, flirt, banter, and vibe — and then pull away.

Grace O'Malley: Say yes to everything, whether that's a date or with friends. Going with the flow and making the most out of the summer. I think people should bring back bucket lists for the summer.

Tunde Oyeneyin: This is the summer of saying yes to me. This is the summer of not waiting to meet somebody, not waiting on friends to say yes, not waiting on everyone else's availability.

How would you describe your attitude toward dating right now?

Layla Taylor: I've taken a really big step back from pursuing dating. It all ends the same, at least in my case, so I don't even want to bother. If a hot man comes around and I want to have fun, then sure. But I would run away very fast if it became a deeper commitment.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: I'm open to dating. I haven’t dated properly in a few years. Now, I’m focused on my career. But they always say that when you stop looking for it, you tend to find it. So maybe it's going to come get me. Who knows?

Ashtin Earle: I'm open to seeing what happens, but I'm not really looking to date anyone. I'm big on a dance floor makeout, so I'm probably going to do that at some point. It's inevitable. We love a good DFMO.

Brittany Cartwright: I haven’t been single in close to a decade, so this is all new to me, but also exciting. I’ve been dating and having fun — I’m looking forward to this new chapter and feeling really good about it!

Grace O'Malley: I'm not going to prioritize dating. Never have, not my thing.

Xandra Pohl: I gave up on dating. I actually gave up last night.

Tunde Oyeneyin: I'm in a moment in my life right now where I'm so in love with life, I'm so in awe of myself, I'm so proud of myself. I'll be damned if I wait to explore, and to live, and to be so wildly invested in this journey. I'll be damned if I'm waiting on a partner to fulfill these moments.

What’s the best part of being single in the summer?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: If you want to talk to six guys in one week, you can. If you want to be walking around topless in your own place, you can. If you want to leave that cup of coffee on the table for two weeks, you can. You don't owe anyone an explanation.

Raya has me on a six-year waitlist.

Achieng Agutu: Summer is such a great time to re-explore yourself. Go have cute drinks, kiss somebody, don't kiss somebody, dance with somebody in the club, do whatever.

Ashtin Earle: You never know what's going to happen. Someone can invite you on a trip to Europe tomorrow, and you can go. Sometimes having a partner can hold you back from doing things like that.

How do you meet people?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: I don’t know — help me. Maybe on a flight or working at an event. For my next relationship, I don't want anyone in the industry. I don't want a Love Islander.

Ally Lewber: I’m so waitlisted on Raya. I literally have 15 referrals. I must've done something wrong, or they just hate me. They’re like, “We have enough of you. We don't need anymore.”

Grace O'Malley: I’m really open to whoever and however it happens. Hannah Berner wants me to date a football player. Raya has me on a six-year wait list. I have like twenty-something references, so I think I got stuck in a glitch. I'm petrified to go on Hinge again, because I've had guys make videos about our dates.

Layla Taylor: Not dating apps. That has gone south for me too many times. I think probably just out at bars if you want to meet someone in that type of scene. But I feel like, honestly, I am a big believer that your person will bump into you randomly.

Lexi Wood: I meet people through friends, so they're hopefully pre-checked by girlfriends. I'm such a hopeless romantic. When the universe does its thing and brings people together, I'm a sucker for it.

What’s your favorite question to ask on a first date?

Becca Moore: “What's your most embarrassing moment?’ Because that tells you a lot — if they tell you the truth.

Lake Rucker: I get right to it. "What are your red flags? I've had somebody admit to cheating before, and another say they were possessive.

Do you have a go-to risky text?

Lexi Wood: Always, always the emojis. You could say something so basic like, "Hi" and add sexy emojis. I love the one that's the smiley face with the tongue out. 😛 Or if I'm getting really spicy, you know the red face, and it's like, "Heh?" 😳 I use those two in rotation, or just the lip mark 💋. It’s cute and flirty.

People gravitate towards people who are alone because it's a little bit less intimidating.

Lake Rucker: I feel like I'm mean sometimes. I give little jabs, like, "You're bold” or “Gross." I just diss people until they keep trying and trying again. Or, "Hiiiii," with a bunch of i’s.

Brittany Cartwright: Anyone watching The Valley this season knows the answer to this one haha.

Who is your single girl icon?

Becca Moore: Ariana Madix after Scandoval. I love it when someone goes through a terrible breakup and has an insane arc to take their power back.

Xandra Pohl: Meryl Streep’s friend in Mamma Mia! Tanya, the one who f*cks the young guy.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Emily Ratajkowski. She looks hot, she's living life, and she's just free.

Ally Lewber: Diane Keaton. She’s been single forever, and I think she's iconic.

Lexi Wood: Carrie Bradshaw. She loves love, and she keeps trying. But at the end of the day, she always has her girls. And she always prioritizes things that make her feel good, writing, fashion, and shoes.

Grace O’Malley: All the guys in Entourage until they get girlfriends. Because they just don't really care. They're just going with it. They're hooking up with people every night. They're loving life.

Tunde Oyeneyin: Tracee Ellis Ross is absolutely f*cking beautiful. She's fabulous. She's successful. She puts it out there that she wants to meet men, specifically younger men, but also, she's not willing to settle.

What’s your single girl anthem?

Achieng Agutu: “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus. Miley shows us how to be a popping single woman.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: “I Don't Need a Man” by the Pussycat Dolls.

Ally Lewber: Almost anything by Charli XCX except “Party 4 You” because that song is sad, and we need to be excited. I also love “Gnarly” by KATSEYE.

Sometimes I'll stay out till 6 a.m., and I'm like, “How would I explain this to a partner?”

Lexi Wood: I have a pre-date playlist — my Boss Up playlist — to bring me confidence. There’s Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Rihanna, Saweetie. All the girls.

Ashtin Earle: One song I've been loving is “No Broke Boys” by Tinashe and Disco Lines. It’s perfect for summer.

Lake Rucker: “L.E.S.” by Childish Gambino. I'm loving that song right now. You can play it in the car, in the shower, it in the club.

What movie or TV show captures the single girl summer vibe best?

Layla Taylor: How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days. I know they get together at the end, but I’m talking about the part where she’s just screwing with him. I want to do that to somebody. Minus the falling in love part. I'll skip that.

Ally Lewber: I love watching reality TV. It never makes men look good, so when I watch, I’m like, "Yeah, I'm single."

Achieng Agutu: Survival of the Thickest on Netflix. It’s a whirlwind of this person going into and out of a relationship.

What’s your favorite thing to do alone?

Brittany Cartwright: I love to play video games. I’m a homebody. Just being able to be in my own home, by myself, without having any dark energy around is blissful.

Tunde Oyeneyin: I go to restaurants, I go to shows, I travel. There's really nothing that I don't do alone. When I'm alone, I actually meet more people. I think people gravitate towards people who are alone because it's a little bit less intimidating.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: I love to read. I have a book full of manifestations. I also have How to Stop Being Anxious, The Power of Now, and 8 Rules of Life by Jay Shetty. I love watching a good serial killer documentary, too.

People feel bad for single people, but I feel bad for everyone else, to be honest.

Becca Moore: Bedtime is weird in a relationship. In my last relationship, we would always want to go to bed at a different time. And now, I can go to bed literally whenever I want, which is awesome.

Achieng Agutu: Solo dates are my favorite. They're so fun. Going to a bar and getting a cute drink and a nice bite somewhere fun is so exciting.

Asthin Earle: Sometimes I'll stay out till 6 a.m., and I'm like, “How would I explain this to a partner?” I always love a party with an after-party and an after-after party.

What’s the biggest misconception about being single?

Layla Taylor: That it can be lonely. Honestly, I feel like I have so much fun. I've learned over the years that my company is all that I need. My favorite nights are when my kids are asleep and I can go in my bed, watch a show by myself, eat a midnight snack, and enjoy my own company.

Becca Moore: People feel bad for single people, but I feel bad for everyone else, to be honest. I’m always telling my friends in relationships, "Please break up." And people are always telling me, "Oh, you'll find your person." But what if I literally don't want to?

Brittany Cartwright: I hate when people say, “You’ll be happier once you find a good guy.” I’ve heard that so many times — and while I do hope to find a relationship someday, I’ve come to understand that happiness isn’t something you find in another person. It’s something you build within yourself.

Achieng Agutu: That you’re waiting for romance to complete your life. Love comes in different forms. One of them happens to be romantic, but there are so many other types of love to experience.

Lake Rucker: That you're not lovable. I think it makes you even more deserving of love, because you're trying to find that love within. And it makes you all the more attractive when you're like, "I love myself, I come first."

Are there any single-life stereotypes you agree with?

Xandra Pohl: I've started to hate men a little. They’re just getting worse and worse.

Grace O’Malley: The cat lady stereotype. Every once in a while, I find myself really thinking about getting a cat. I'm not there yet, but it creeps up on you.

Becca Moore: You really do learn a lot about yourself. I had to grow so much over the past few months because I didn't have a choice. I had to do things for myself. I had to move by myself, and I did it.

Have value in yourself, and that will radiate everywhere.

Brittany Cartwright: Single people have more freedom and independence. I’m in charge of everything on my own now. At first, it was scary, but now it’s freeing.

Tunde Oyeneyin: My friends always call me the rich auntie. It's great to be doing my own thing, and then when I'm with kids, I get to just spoil them and be the cool, young, fun one that can say yes to all the things because I'm single.

What’s your advice to single women who aren’t feeling great about their status?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Know your worth and believe that you are a diamond. There's not a duplicate of you. No one else can replace you. Have value in yourself, and that will radiate everywhere.

Achieng Agutu: It sucks to no longer be with somebody, but it's good to have love and lost. It's a new space and era for you to self-discover and figure out yourself, figure out things that you love, and what you want to do.

Tunde Oyeneyin: Hopefully, there’s someone for all of us waiting on the other side of this. And for those of us who there may not be, then be so in love with life and yourself that maybe it doesn't matter. What if you meet this person that you've been waiting for, and life doesn't feel as sweet or as fruitful as what we thought it would be?

Would you go on Love Island USA? There’s still time...

Lake Rucker: Honestly, I love watching Love Island, but the challenges are kind of nasty, like the hot dog challenge [laughs]. Hell no. But I do love watching it.

Ashtin Earle: I love the show so much, but I would be so horrible on it. If I don't like someone, I'm not even going to pretend to speak to them. Also, the challenges — I'm not hot like that. I can’t do what they're doing. I would either be laughing, crying, or avoiding people.

Lexi Wood: Let's be honest, I'm too much of a lover girl. I don't know if I would be amazing at it or if I would be awful at it. But maybe, in turn, that's amazing? Maybe. I would never say no — it would be a funny watch, for sure.

Reporting by Hannah Kerns, Michelle Toglia, & Sarah Ellis. Interviews have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.