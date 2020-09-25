Your favorite Queer Eye star is single again. During a Friday, Sept. 25 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Karamo Brown revealed he and his fiancé Ian Jordan broke up in June. (Elite Daily reached out to Jordan for comment on the split and did not hear back in time for publication.) The couple had been together for a decade and had been engaged since May 2018. They planned to tie the knot this summer.

"[The wedding] was postponed because of the pandemic, but now it's actually postponed officially, because my fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years, and we broke up about three and a half months ago," Brown said during a conversation with guest host Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

"We were distracted by so much — with the kids, and our careers — that during that time, I had to really say, 'How is our communication? How are other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?'" Brown has two sons, Jason, 23, and Chris, 20.

He continued, "We're not 20 anymore, so it wasn't just, 'Oh, I'm not going to text you anymore' — it was like, we have a family and a home... How do we separate this? And it was hard. We went to virtual counseling, we did a lot of things. But eventually I was like, this is a moment where I need to decide, is my happiness important? And once I made that decision, I said, you know, we are going to have to break up."

The Queer Eye star said his breakup with the director was not the result of cheating, and added, "We're still good friends." He said, "It's very nice when it's like, 'I still love you and support you.' I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy."

He also joked to Boss, "But yeah, no more wedding, so if y'all got any friends...! I'm lying, I'm not ready to move on that quick, I'm not ready."

After eight years of partnership, Brown threw a surprise birthday party for Jordan — whose birthday coincides with their anniversary — and proposed there in May 2018. But that wasn't the last time he'd get down on one knee. Two years later, he proposed again.

"Ian, as you know, I love you very much. And after this quarantine, I realized how much I love you," Brown told Jordan in a since-deleted video clip shared to Instagram. "And we were supposed to be getting married but now that's getting canceled 'cause of corona. And also you lost your engagement ring. So I decided to ask you to marry me again and bought you another engagement ring."

Everyone knows friendship is the ultimate secret weapon to getting over a breakup, so with the Fab Five's help, Brown and Jordan should be feeling stronger in no time.