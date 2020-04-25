It looks like Noah Centineo is back on the market. The To All the Boys star and Alexis Ren enjoyed a blooming romance outside of the public eye for months, but now it looks like their love story may have come to an end. Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren reportedly broke up after dating for a year, according to Us Weekly. Elite Daily reached out to Centineo and Ren's reps for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The pair began dating around March 2019, which fans deduced after Ren told Entertainment Tonight in November that they'd been dating for "eight or nine" months. But their secrecy before then didn't completely fool fans, as suspicion that the pair was dating arose as early as May 2019. Flash forward to a year later in March 2020, and fans noticed the model and actor unfollowed each other on Instagram. The social media diss incited breakup rumors, as well as Centineo deleting a romantic photo he'd posted on the 'Gram back in January.

Now, it sounds like Centineo and Ren have split up. Us Weekly reported a source close to the couple confirmed the breakup. “They broke up a few weeks ago,” said the source.

The couple fueled relationship rumors in September and October before officially confirming they were seeing one another, attending events such as the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles in October. By November, it was clear the pair was a couple, and Centineo even called Ren "His angel" at the Charlie's Angels premiere in November, despite her absence at the event.

Ren revealed her love for Centineo at the #REVOLVEawards in November. "I love that man with all my heart, so I'm just really grateful to be his partner," the influencer said. Ren, who has previously appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated and Dancing With the Stars, continued, "He's so passionate about everything that he does. He puts 100 percent of himself into everything, and his heart is gold."

When the 23-year-old actor spoke to Harper's Bazaar back in February, Centineo called his relationship with Ren his longest yet. "Yeah, it’s been a minute," he said. "It’s the longest relationship I’ve ever been in." The star also added, "She’s very good at monogamy. Actually, I love monogamy, too." Unfortunately, though, despite their reported PDA in NYC in early March, the pair seems to have thrown in the towel.

While Centineo and Ren have yet to publicly confirm their breakup, their respective Instagram accounts seem to point to the answer.