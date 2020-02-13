Noah Centineo & Alexis Ren's Relationship Timeline Is Adorable

Sorry, Peter Kavinsky fans — Noah Centineo is in a relationship, and no, it's unfortunately not with his To All the Boys I've Loved Before costar Lana Condor. The Netflix star has romancing the model and Dancing With the Stars alum Alexis Ren for nearly a year now, and though they've been keeping their relationship under wraps, the small glimpses they've given fans into their romance are truly adorable. Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren's relationship timeline is short but incredibly sweet, and it proves that Centineo is just as much a romantic off-screen as he is on Netflix.

Back in Aug. 2018, Centineo confessed to Teen Vogue that he considers himself a "hopeless romantic," adding, "I like rom-coms. I think they're adorable and endearing." That same month, he told Vulture that he hated the "swipe generation" and was on a mission to "bring back proper intimacy." Mission accomplished, my dude.

Of course, it's pretty easy to be a romantic when you're dating someone like Alexis Ren. The Sports Illustrated 2018 Rookie of the Year is an Instagram influencer, the founder of an activewear brand, and former ballerina, and she's clearly just as enamored with Centineo as he is with her. Here's the story of their IRL rom-com.

They Met Through Friends In Early 2019 Though it's unclear exactly when they first met, they started dating around March of 2019, as Ren told Entertainment Tonight in mid-November that she and Centineo had been dating for "eight or nine" months at that point. In the same interview, Ren revealed that she and her boo had met "through friends." Centineo added more to the story during a Feb. 2020 interview with Harper's Bazaar, saying that he and Ren had met while hiking with mutual friends. Apparently, Ren mentioned an obscure musician named Shiloh Destiny (whom Centineo also loves) and immediately got the actor's attention. Even though he wasn't looking for a relationship at the time, according to Harper's, he knew he wanted to know more about Ren.

They Were Spotted Kissing At An Airport In May 2019 BG027/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images In late April, a sneaky fan spotted Centineo and Ren out-and-about in Vancouver while Centineo was there filming To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. While that wasn't enough to indicate a romance, the maybe-couple's airport PDA a week later seemingly confirmed the rumors. According to Us Weekly, Centineo was spotted picking up Ren from the airport in Palm Beach, Florida in May. "He was waiting for her at baggage claim," an eyewitness said. "He kissed her on the head, [and] they were holding hands and hugging," adding that it was "very clear that they were together."

They Went On A Dinner Date In Sept. 2019 A few months later, Centineo and Ren were seen leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood, and though it wasn't just the two of them, they definitely acted like a couple, according to Us Weekly. "He was with a group of five people: two girls and two guys, plus him," a source for the magazine said. "As he walked away, he wrapped his arm around [Ren] and kissed the side of her forehead and kept her in a tight side-hug as they walked to the valet. It looked pretty lovey to me." Just a day later, the two of them were spotted shopping at a Whole Foods in downtown Los Angeles, this time without any friends.

They Made Their Red Carpet Debut In Oct. 2019 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The couple made their red carpet debut at UNICEF's Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood, where they looked... well, honestly a little uncomfy, but as it was their first public outing, I'll give them a pass.

They Opened Up About Their Relationship In Nov. 2019 ncentineo on Instagram After Centineo underwent knee surgery in early November, he took to his Instagram Stories to share his hilarious shower struggles. While documenting the experience, Centineo shared several shots of Ren, who stood by and helped like a dutiful girlfriend. Soon enough, the two started gushing about each other during interviews. After winning Comedy Movie Star of 2019 at the People's Choice Awards, Centineo shared that Ren keeps him grounded amid all the fame. "We love each other," he told E! News. "The rest just kind of fads into the background." The next night, during an Entertainment Tonight interview at the premiere of his film Charlie's Angels, Centineo sweetly referred to his GF as "the angel in my life." Four days later, Ren returned the favor. While speaking to E! News at the Revolve Awards, Ren said, "He's amazing. His heart is really that genuine." She also revealed that Centineo had already met her family. Later, while chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the model said, "I love that man with all my heart, so I'm just really grateful to be his partner."

They Took A Trip To South Africa Together In Dec. 2019 While talking to E! News at the Revolve Awards, Ren hinted that she and her boo planned to take a "few trips together" over the holidays, and in late December, the two jetted off to South Africa. On Jan. 10, Ren shared some photos from the airplane — include a shot of Centineo's sister, who was also on the trip — and on Jan. 11, Ren shared even more pics. One of the photos in the series showed her and Centineo cuddling, though she purposefully kept their faces out of the frame.

They Become Instagram Official In Jan. 2020 Though the two had previously shared pics that included each other's disembodied hands, Centineo made their relationship Insta-official with a selfie in Jan. 2020, presumably taken on their South Africa trip. "My dad says I look like I just finished a fight with @thenotoriousmma and lost. I say, at least one of us in this photo is gorgeous," he captioned the photo. "love you baby."

Centineo Gushed About Ren In Feb. 2020 During an intimate interview with Harper's Bazaar in Feb. 2020, Centineo got candid about his nearly year-long relationship, saying that "it's the longest relationship I've ever been in." He later added, "She's very good at monogamy. Actually, I love monogamy, too." He made clear that he's a relationship guy, and he couldn't be happier in his relationship with Ren.