Just when you thought you could not possibly love him anymore, Noah Centineo's quote about monogamy with Alexis Ren is here to solidify his spot as everyone's dream boyfriend. Centineo appears on the March 2020 digital cover of Harper's Bazaar and in his interview, he most definitely did not hold back when it came to gushing about his girlfriend of almost a year. While it may feel like Ren and Centineo literally just started dating, Harper's Bazaar reports that the two actually have been seeing each other for "10 months as of mid-January." Centineo couldn't be happier about it. “Yeah, it’s been a minute,” he told the reporter with what she described as a "cheery grin" on his face. “It’s the longest relationship I’ve ever been in.”

“She’s very good at monogamy," he said of the OG Instagram influencer and Sports Illustrated model. "Actually, I love monogamy too.” While plenty of people like good, old fashioned one-night stands, Centineo is just simply not down for them. “Ninety percent of the time, they’re not good," he lamented.

Throughout the piece, it becomes clear that Centineo, whose parents divorced when he was 15, is a relationship guy through and through.

In fact, whether it be friendships or romantic relationships, Centineo told the reporter "super-tight-knit relationships" are his thing. After moving away from the hotel room he shared for a few months with his mom, Centineo told the reporter that he “looked for codependents” like himself. Since then he says he's been “super compulsive and obsessive in my relationships, like, 24/7, all in.” And it seems as though his relationship with Ren is no exception.

Centineo must have been feeling especially gushy that day because the reporter noted he posted his first ever Instagram with Ren right after their interview concluded. The photo is an adorable selfie of the two sopping wet, fresh out of some sort of body of water as she licks his face with a wink and he serves the camera an exceptionally happy smile. He paired the post with a super adorable caption:

My dad says I look like I just finished a fight with @thenotoriousmma and lost. I say, at least one of us in this photo is gorgeous ❤️ love you baby

