The Very Cavallari star's divorce proceedings are underway, and the details are pretty heartbreaking. Kristin Cavallari's divorce filing accuses Jay Cutler of "inappropriate marital conduct." In their state of Tennessee, that means "cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct" that "renders cohabitation unsafe and improper." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Cutler and Cavallari for comment and did not hear back in time for publication).

As far as what Cutler could have possibly done for Cavallari to make such an accusation, the possibilities are pretty broad. According to Tennessee-based family law group Miles Mason, "the cause of an innocent spouse’s suffering can vary from verbal abuse to physical harm, from extramarital affair to felony offense, from excessive sex to abnormal sex, and more." In her filing, Cavallari also claims "any misconduct alleged or implied against her" in Cutler's divorce petition "was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on [Cutler's] behalf." That being said, Cutler does not allege any misconduct against her in his filing. His account of the divorce chalks up the split to "irreconcilable differences" (as does Cavillari's).

News of their divorce, and Cavallari's citation of "inappropriate marital conduct" has caused some fans to wonder if those rumors that Cutler had an affair with her former best friend Kelly Henderson while filming season two of Very Cavallari really were true. That being said, a source who spoke to People on April 26 said the split had “absolutely nothing to do” with the cheating rumors. (Reps for Cutler, Cavallari, and Henderson did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on these rumors.)

Instead, Cavallari and Cutler's split was reportedly more of a classic case of growing apart. “She has so much on her plate with her brands and with the show,” the source said. “Jay is not as interested in all of that. She’s so passionate about her work and they couldn’t relate to each other as much. So it pulled them apart.”

The two took to Instagram on April 26 to formally announce their split, each posting pictures of them together alongside this caption that confirmed they were growing apart:

With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.

Here's to hoping they're both able to move on and heal from this with time.