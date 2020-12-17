Looking for an update on how things have been going between him and his rumored new girlfriend since he basically professed his love for his ex on Instagram? Well, Scott Disick's comment on Amelia Gray Hamlin’s Instagram makes it clear the pair are still very much going strong. The comment in question took place on Dec. 16 when Hamlin posted a model shot of herself rocking mom Lisa Rinna's Rinna beauty makeup alongside the caption, "almost 2021 lookin like...." Disick commented on the post writing, "8 to a 12 real quick." And Hamlin kept the flirty vibes going by replying, "5 to 20."

Disick and Hamlin were first linked together after paparazzi snapped pictures of them attending the same Halloween party earlier this year. Since then, they've been spotted out on multiple occasions doing couple-y activities, like grabbing dinner and getting cozy at the beach. On Thanksgiving, Hamlin took their (maybe) relationship official by posting a selfie featuring herself, Disick, and a friend to her Instagram Stories. “Thankful 4 These PPL,” she captioned the post, per Us Weekly.

On Nov. 21, a source reportedly told The Sun that Hamlin's mom Rinna is apparently "worried" about her daughter dating Disick, who's 18 years her senior.

“Lisa isn’t going to acknowledge this publicly for now because she’s still trying to wrap her head around it and thinks this is a phase," the source reportedly told The Sun. "But when she does speak about it, she’ll keep her cool, but really, she’s worried. That’s her youngest kid.”

It's apparently nothing personal against Disick, either. The source reportedly explained, "she really does like Scott but both her and Harry [Hamlin] don’t want someone that age with so much baggage to be with their baby girl, especially given Amelia’s own mental health issues.”

The rumored relationship between Disick and Hamlin started shortly after he officially called it quits with Sofia Richie. After nearly three years of dating with months of rumored on and off toward the end, the pair reportedly officially called it quits in August.

"Scott and Sofia have been off and on for two months and now have broken up for good," a source reportedly claimed to Us Weekly on Aug. 19. "Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking."

While he may have jumped back into the dating pool since the split, Disick's main focus seems to be on his children and his ex Kourtney Kardashian at the moment. Just a day before the flirty exchange with Hamlin, Disick posted a picture of himself alongside Kardashian and their three children with this sweet caption:

Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town, I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world 🌎

