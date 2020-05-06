After almost two years together, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have reportedly broken up. Multiple sources reportedly confirmed the news to People and E! News on May 6. According to People, the couple apparently split in early April. "Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now," one of People's sources reportedly told the publication. "Their relationship just ran its course.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Benson and Delevingne for comment on the reported split, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

If the reports of a split are true, the two seem to have ended things on good terms, considering the fact that Benson and Delevingne still follow each other on social media and their feeds still include couple-y posts featuring each other.

While Benson's whereabouts are still TBD, a source reportedly told People that, since the reported split, Delevingne has apparently "been spending time with friends including Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley, as well as Kaia Gerber."

Rumors of a romance between Benson and Delevingne first sparked when they were pictured kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport in August 2018. By May 2019 the two still hadn't publicly commented on their relationship status, but they did create my personal favorite pop culture moment of the decade when they were photographed carrying a $444 sex bench into Delevingne's home.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In June 2019, Delevingne officially took their relationship public by posting this steamy video of herself and Benson making out to her Instagram feed:

"I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," she told E! News on June 17, 2019 of her reasoning behind going public with her relationship. "It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?"

By July 2019, Us Weekly had sources claiming that Benson had reportedly sold her house in Los Angeles and "moved into Cara’s place there.”

Most recently, they each posted this kissing picture to their respective Instagram profiles along with a PSA to help raise awareness for nonprofit Standup for Cancer to their respective profiles on Valentine's Day 2020:

Fans are truly devastated by this reported update, but here's to hoping it was the right decision for Benson and Delevingne.