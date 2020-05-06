It is a sad, sad day, Cashley shippers. After nearly two years of dating, multiple sources reportedly confirmed to People and E! News on May 6 that Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne decided to go their separate ways. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Benson and Delevingne for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication. Neither Benson nor Delevingne has confirmed the breakup.) As you can probably expect, the internet isn't happy, and these tweets about Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne's reported breakup are so heartbreaking.

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now," one source reportedly told People. "Their relationship just ran its course." What's worse: The couple apparently split a month before the news broke. Listen, Cara and Ashley — I'm not mad that you didn't tell me sooner. I'm just disappointed.

Ever since they connected on the set of Her Smell in April 2018, Delevingne and Benson have captured the hearts of fans everywhere, and TBH, I can barely remember what life was like before Cashley existed. Though I'm still holding out hope that the breakup is nothing more than a rumor, here are some tweets that capture just about everything I'm feeling right now.

This Upsetting Update Thanks for ruining my day, Twitter.

This Timely Tweet Can we have a moment of silence for the end of Cashley plz?

This Understandable Outrage Nope, nope, and nope.

This Dramatic Reaction TBF, they at least felt like the only couple to ever exist.

This Decisive Declaration Honestly, what more could go wrong this year?

This Disillusioned Stan Love? I don't know her.

This Reasonable Request See you in 2021, guys.

This Tearful Entreaty LEAVE 👏 CASHLEY 👏 ALONE 👏.

This Distressed Shipper I guess the limit does in fact exist.

This Absolute Disbelief I truly can't even rn.

This Willful Ignorance Some of us are still in the "denial" stage of grieving, OK?

This Total Denial La la la, I can't hear youuuu 🙉.

This Fair Threat I'm throwing out my 2020 planner and you can't stop me.

This Blame Game Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by 2020 🙋.

This Fired-Up Fan 🎶 So it's gonna be forever or it's gonna go down in flames 🎶

This Heartbreaking Realization "I have been bamboozled, hoodwinked, led astray, run amuck, and flat out deceived." — Me, currently.

This Sad Resignation Do not disturb.

This Good Point Trick question. Love is pointless.

This Hopeful Thought There is hope, friends!

This Sweet Shoutout Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened.