Someone call a cardiologist because Joe Amabile and Kendall Long's breakup statement is about to tear your heart into a million pieces. The statement, which was made to Bachelor Nation's blog on Jan. 29, cited geography as the main reason behind their split. “We have decided mutually to go our separate ways," they wrote. "Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles.”

For Amabile and Long, the bottom line was that neither of them wanted to sacrifice living near their loved ones in order to be together. “Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people," they wrote in their statement. "We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship."

Long and Amabile first met during the fifth season of Bachelor In Paradise back in 2018. The two hit it off as early as the first episode. “I expected there to be a lot more aggression and people just trying to claim and make moves, but I haven’t really felt that," Long shared with Amabile as they lounged together on a day bed. In response, the grocery store owner quipped, "That’s what I’m doing now, just so you know.”

“Kendall, I like her," Amabile shared in a confessional. "She’s sweet and funny and attractive, which are all good qualities. I definitely felt there was a connection that could be forming, and I hope she’s down with that.”

Needless to say, Long was down. The taxidermy enthusiast told the cameras she found Amabile's “awkward, silly” personality to be "oddly attractive.”

While the season ended with Amabile ultimately leaving as a result of Long's hesitance to commit, viewers found out during the reunion show that Long flew to Chicago after filming ended to get her man back.

“He said so many things, and hearing those things made me realize I could be running away from the best thing that ever happened to me," she said during the reunion episode. "I kept replaying over and over in my head things I could’ve done and said, and I could’ve chased after him, but I didn’t. I let him walk away and that was one of the biggest things that I regret.”

Since then, it appeared as though things were starting to look up for the couple. By April 2019, Bachelor Nation reports the couple had moved into a West Hollywood apartment together. A few months later in December, the two had adopted a dog named Pistachio together. That same month, Amabile spoke to Entertainment Tonight about getting engaged to Long. "I don't think either of us are scared of it," Amabile said of getting engaged, adding that he "could see it happening in somewhat the near future." Long even chimed in to mention they already had "a really exciting little surprise" they'd already planned for their wedding.

Unfortunately, it appears as though that wedding day is never going to come after all. That being said, it sounds like the two made a decision that allowed each of them to prioritize their own values. Here's to hoping they each find love again in their respective cities.