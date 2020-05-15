Cara Delevingne wants you to think twice before bashing Ashley Benson. She defended her rumored ex in an Instagram Story on Thursday, May 14, writing, "It's more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be." The plea came just hours after the Daily Mail published a video that appeared to capture Benson kissing G-Eazy in her car while picking up takeout in Los Angeles.

A source reportedly claimed to People that Benson and G-Eazy's lip-lock doesn't mean anything serious, explaining, "It feels like just a fling for now... She's getting over a breakup." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Benson and G-Eazy for comment on their reported fling, but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

This is the first time Delevingne has publicly addressed her rumored split from Benson. Multiple sources reportedly confirmed the breakup to People and E! News on May 6. As one source reportedly claimed to People, the duo went their separate ways in early April, adding, "Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now... Their relationship just ran its course.”

Fans speculated that a romance might be brewing between Benson and G-Eazy thanks to photos of them reportedly leaving a grocery store in Los Angeles together on May 13. Benson is also featured on G-Eazy's cover of Radiohead's song "Creep," which dropped on April 21. The duo has exchanged heart emojis in Instagram comments since at least January 11.

The same day Benson and G-Eazy appeared to look cozy together in her car, the Pretty Little Liars star apparently tried to squash romance rumors by liking an Instagram comment that read, "Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever."

Whatever's happening between the stars, Delevingne is right: The only two people who know the full truth are her and Benson, and fans will just have to leave it at that.