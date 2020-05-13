The world may still be mourning her reported recent split from Cara Delevingne, but Ashley Benson is already rumored to be dating G-Eazy. Yes, you read that correctly. G-Eazy. The unlikely pair sparked dating rumors on May 13 when they were reportedly photographed leaving Lassens Natural Food and Vitamins in Los Angeles together.

As you might have been able to guess, fans haven't exactly been pleased. "I know damn well Ashley Benson isn't dating G-Eazy... this has to be the weirdest downgrade I've ever seen," one Twitter user wrote. "So not only was I disappointed when I learned that Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne broke up but NOW Ashley is dating G-Eazy," another wrote, adding, "we have been hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amuck and flat out deceived."

Another simply chose to express what everyone seems to be feeling by writing, "WHAT DO U MEAN ASHLEY BENSON IS NOW GOING OUT WITH G-EAZY NOOOOOO."

So, uh, yeah. The response hasn't exactly been overwhelmingly positive.

There are a few other pieces of "evidence" fans are pointing to in order to make the case that a romance has been brewing between these two for some time now. Exhibit A: When G-Eazy posted a series of pictures of himself dressed up in a bright blue suit on Jan. 11, Ashley reportedly commented on it with a red heart emoji, to which G-Eazy replied with a blue heart emoji. Love?

Exhibit B: When G-Eazy posted another series of pictures of himself on Valentine's Day, this time with the caption "Happy v day 🌹🌹🌹💔💔💔 but you can’t be my girlfriend," Ashley reportedly commented, "The longest legs lolll.” Huh.

Now, to be clear, Ashley was very much still with Cara when those comments were made. In fact, the same Valentine's Day during which she commented on G-Eazy's post, she also posted a picture of herself and Cara kissing. (News of Cara and Ashley's reported split didn't break until May 6 and still has not officially been confirmed by either of them; their reps did not return Elite Daily's request for comment on the rumored breakup.)

It's also important to note that G-Eazy just released a cover of the Radiohead song "Creep" featuring none other than Ashley on April 21.

So, maybe they're just friends who collaborate on songs together, comment on each other's Instagrams and sometimes run to the grocery store together? That's what I'm hoping for.