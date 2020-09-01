She's finally confirmed their split. Becca Kufrin's quotes about her breakup with Garrett Yrigoyen provide Bachelor Nation fans with some insight into their headline-making relationship. “I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” Kufrin revealed through tears during the Sept. 1 episode of Bachelor Happy Hour. "And if you've followed me on Instagram for the past couple months, you'll have noticed I spent a lot of time in Minnesota. I was with family and close friends and he was out on the West Coast doing the same, and we were really just trying to take time and gain some clarity on what was the next best step in our lives, whether that was together or as individuals."

It was that time apart that left them deciding to split for good. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments," she explained. "There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

The "one Instagram post" Kufrin is referring to is likely the black square with the blue line Yrigoyen posted to his profile on June 4 in defense of cops amid Black Lives Matter protests. Kufrin discussed the controversial post with her co-host Rachel Lindsay during the June 9 episode of Bachelor Happy Hour. “Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person. What he posted… I don’t align with and I don’t agree with,” Kufrin told Lindsay. “I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way, I do think it was tone-deaf and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment… I’m trying to get him to see the bigger picture.”

A week later, Kufrin returned to the show with a vague update on her relationship status with Yrigoyen. "For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don't know," Kufrin confessed on the June 16 episode. "I can't give anything more than that. It's something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."

Since then, Kufrin remained quiet as fans and tabloids alike speculated about her the status of her relationship with Yrigoyen. In her breakup announcement, Kufrin finally explained why she chose to sit with the information before sharing it with the world. “For anyone out there who has gone through a breakup, you know that it's never easy. It's a rollercoaster of emotions. you have these ups and these downs and you just try to take it day by day and to navigate as best you can, which is why it's taken either of us so long to say anything,” she explained. “I think now that we've kind of finally come to terms with it and have been able to sit with this decision a little bit, we realized that we still have so much love and kindness and compassion in our hearts for the other person, but sometimes, people's paths just go different ways, and we [went] on this crazy TV show over two years ago in hopes of finding love, and we were lucky enough that we did. We really, truly did. I'm so grateful for that opportunity and to have had the two-plus years with Garrett.”

Moving forward, Kufrin asked fans for respect and privacy as she and Yrigoyen handle their breakup. "We thought we'd buy a house together and have a dog and probably add children to the mix one day, and again, life happens and people sometimes drift apart and have differences and they go their separate ways," she shared. "So, all I can ask is that you please respect us as humans, and our privacy, and growth to move on from this, and just allow us time as individuals to determine what's best for us and how to navigate this difficult time."

Here's hoping fans are able to give Kufrin and Yrigoyen the respect she's requested.