Country singer-songwriters Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly are splitting up after nearly three years of marriage. Musgraves and Kelly released a joint statement on Instagram, posting the news to their Stories on Friday, July 3, to share their feelings. Fans of the country couple will be glad to know Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly's divorce statement says they will remain friends, despite breaking up.

Musgraves and Kelly's joint statement announced they've filed for divorce only a few months before what would have been their three-year marriage anniversary. “With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening," the statement begins. "These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts."

"We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better," said the couple. "The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased."

The statement concluded with the couple saying the decision was hard, but ultimately necessary. "We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work," the two wrote. "Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this."

The pair got married in October 2017. Musgraves revealed in a March 2019 interview with Glamour she first met Kelly performing at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee. "His songs made me really emotional," she said. "I thought, 'This guy's really clever, whoever he is.'" After his performance, she started a conversation with Kelly and planned a songwriting session, which inevitably led to the pair's romance.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Musgraves described the rush of inspiration she felt since meeting her new man. “That whole time period was a big opening of heart for me,” she said. “I started to see the world in a more fond, pretty light. After meeting this person who really allows me to just be myself, not have to walk on eggshells for any reason, songs started pouring out.”

Although Musgraves and Kelly are calling it quits on their marriage, the news of their split remains positive and fans will be grateful to know there's no bad blood between the former couple.