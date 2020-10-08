There's still hope for a fan fave couple from Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 (and no, I'm unfortunately not talking about Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson). It's possible Kendall Long and Joe Amabile will get back together, and Long explained why during an Oct. 8 interview with Us Weekly. "I love Joe. I mean, he's just a great person and we've really went through a lot together and we have so much, we see strength in each other," Long said. Though she said she's "not really sure what’s going to happen down the line," she later added, "We have a good relationship. It's not romantic right now." Key words: right now.

After meeting on BIP Season 5 in 2018, the two started dating and eventually moved to West Hollywood together. In December 2019, Amabile even spoke about the possibility of proposing to Long. "I don't think either of us are scared of it," Amabile told Entertainment Tonight, adding he "could see it happening in somewhat the near future." Sadly, the couple shocked Bachelor Nation just a month later when they announced their split, citing geography as the reason. "We have decided mutually to go our separate ways," they wrote in a joint statement. "Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles."

Since then, the exes have seemingly remained on good terms. During a February 2020 episode of Long's Down to Date podcast, she assured fans — even though she "did not see it coming" — she didn't feel any resentment towards Amabile for his decision to return to Chicago. "In no way can I ever be upset with him and have [resentment] toward him changing his mind and choosing to move, because I understand the stresses of living somewhere like L.A. away from your family," she explained. "That was also a huge reason why I didn't see myself moving from L.A., at least at that point in my life."

Amabile explained their friendship to Us Weekly a few months later in May 2020. "We remained close friends and we probably always will, I think," he said. "She's from L.A. and I'm from Chicago, so it just became too big of a hurdle at this time in our lives, but we remain close. We still talk almost every day." In fact, Long and Amabile are such good buds that they seemingly had a sushi dinner together in May, or so some eagle-eyed fans think.

Um, can these two just get back together already?