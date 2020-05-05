Try not to freak out too much, but, after they posted matching sushi pictures to their respective Instagram Stories, some fans think Kendall Long and Joe Amabile are back together. Basically, both Amabile and Long shared very similar looking pictures of sushi to their Instagram Stories on May 3, per Us Weekly. Long's story featured what appeared to be a salmon roll with the caption, "delivery sushi is always a good idea," paired with a winky face. At the same time, Amabile posted a picture of sushi in a similar looking box and captioned it with a lobster emoji followed by the word "rolls." (Get it? Like, lobster rolls?)

Yes, the two could have just been separately having sushi at the same time but fans grew extra suspicious after the grocery store owner seemingly confirmed that he and Long were dining together by making a public Venmo payment to Long for "sushi" the same day. Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Amabile and Long to confirm the rumors that they dined together and are potentially getting back together but did not hear back in time for publication.

In case you missed it, here are side-by-side shots of their sushi pictures screenshot-ed onto the Bachelor Tea Spill Instagram page:

Instagram/Bachelor Tea Spill

And then, of course, there was the Venmo payment, which did not go unnoticed. Sasha Farber from Dancing with the Stars even went so far as to like the payment and comment, "which sushi place?" Neither Long nor Amabile responded to her (very important) question.

Venmo

Based on Instagram, Long is still at her place in Los Angeles which means that if they are together, Amabile has made the trek to Los Angeles from Chicago, where he's been living since their split.

Long and Amabile announced their split on Jan. 29 with a heart wrenching statement. “We have decided mutually to go our separate ways," they wrote. "Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles.”

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

“Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people," they continued. "We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other."

Since then, the two have seemingly remained on good terms. On April 12, Comments by Celebs unearthed an exchange Long had fan with one of her followers claiming she wasn't "that into" Amabile with this epic clap back: "Let's not assume my feelings. I loved him enough to see a marriage and future. A lot is private."

That same day, Long took to Instagram to wish Amabile a happy birthday, posting a clip of him from a trip they took as a couple back in 2019 to her Instagram Story alongside the caption "Happy Birthday Butthead."

Here's to hoping the couple is doing whatever is right for them.