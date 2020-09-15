According to court documents reportedly obtained by E! News and Us Weekly on Sept. 14, Cassie Randolph has reportedly obtained a temporary restraining order against Colton Underwood. The reported restraining order reportedly states Underwood has to keep at least 100 yards away from Randolph, her home, her car, and her place of work at all times, and that he's barred from having any “contact, either directly or indirectly, in any way” with her. The reported restraining order will be in place until Oct. 6, when Us Weekly claims the pair will appear at a court hearing. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Underwood and Randolph about the reported temporary restraining order, and while his reps declined to comment, hers did not respond in time for publication.)

Randolph reportedly requested the reported restraining order on Sept. 11 in response to Underwood allegedly "stalking and harassing" her. The incidents, per E! News, reportedly began in June and most recently took place in August. Underwood has allegedly "sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her, and placed a tracking device on her vehicle.” (Elite Daily reached out to both stars' reps for comment on each of these allegations, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Randolph's court filing also reportedly included several screenshots of text messages Underwood allegedly sent her following their split, which the couple announced in May.

Per E! News, Underwood allegedly texted Randolph on June 27:

...Because your [sic] a selfish person who isn't ready to be loved. I spent two years loving you the best I could and now I'm sitting here feeling like a fool... You've hurt me beyond words... I've always done nothing but be there for you and you still disrespect me all the time.

Randolph reportedly responded, "What did I even do??" Underwood allegedly replied, "You hid things from me and been so shady." Hours later, Underwood allegedly wrote to her, "I apologize for some of the things I said last night. I'm lost right now. I'm drowning."

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In July, Underwood allegedly sent Randolph text messages alluding to her possibly having seen an ex-boyfriend, according to E! News. "I'm just sitting in bed trying to fall asleep wondering if the woman I'm madly in love with is having a good time with her ex," he allegedly wrote. "I have a million questions and all of them I don't know if I want the answers to. My heart hurts a lot right now and I miss my best friend, my lover and the one person I never expected to lose."

Randolph reportedly sent him this text back:

Colton I really care about you too. I know going through everything is very hard and sucks. And I appreciate you calling me to talk with me. But I also won't want to make it into something it isn't. You know that us trusting each other and being cool with each other, and caring about each other is still there. I don't think that is something that should be able to flip flop so easily. And also, it's a different road we are navigating now that we aren't used to. Don't be upset, you know I care about you so much. You know that.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Underwood has also allegedly been spotted outside of Randolph's family's home in Huntington Beach, California multiple times following their split.

According to the filing, one incident involved Randolph's brother reportedly seeing Underwood stand in the alley outside his ex's bedroom window at 2 a.m. one morning. "When he was confronted, Mr. Underwood sent harassing text messages to Ms. Randolph, Ms. Randolph's best friend, Linda Salas, and Ms. Randolph's younger brother," the filing reportedly states. "Since then, Mr. Underwood has been seen by Ms. Randolph's family, neighbors and friends of the family hanging around Ms. Randolph's family home in Huntington Beach and on the street near the home."

The former football player also allegedly “watches Ms. Randolph’s apartment in Los Angeles" and, per the reported court documents obtained by E! News, has allegedly "admitted to his roommate and his roommate's girlfriend (who is also Ms. Randolph's friend) that he goes on multiple walks a day to Ms. Randolph's apartment building."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an incident that reportedly took place on July 27, "Ms. Randolph's friend, Caelan, visited her at her apartment. Mr. Underwood somehow immediately knew, and obsessively called and sent text messages to Ms. Randolph about the visit. Ms. Randolph was startled that he knew who was coming in and out of her apartment, and felt like she was being watched."

A "few days" following the above reported incident, Underwood allegedly "showed up again at Ms. Randolph's apartment, still upset again about Caelan's visit a few days prior; he proceeded to yell at Ms. Randolph, and threatened, 'I am going to keep you accountable.'"

Almost a month later, in the days between Aug. 16 and Aug. 19, Underwood allegedly "used alias phone numbers to anonymously send harassing text messages at all hours of the day to Ms. Randolph and to her friends." The filing continues, "Mr. Underwood also sent harassing text messages to himself pretending to also be a victim of the anonymous stalker... He later admitted to being the one sending the messages."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Aug. 19, while she was reportedly still receiving the texts from alias numbers, Randolph allegedly found a tracking device taped to the bottom of the back bumper of her car. "Fearful for her safety, Ms. Randolph contacted the police and a private investigator to help her figure out who had placed the tracking device on her car and was sending the messages stalking her whereabouts," the filing reportedly writes, per E! News. She also reportedly decided to speak with Underwood about what was going on and he ultimately reportedly "admitted that he was the one who put the tracker on her car and had been the one sending text messages to her, her friends and himself, under the alias phone numbers described above."

Underwood and Randolph met on his season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.