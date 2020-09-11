On Sept. 11, Bachelor Season 23 alum Cassie Randolph reportedly filed a restraining order against Colton Underwood in Los Angeles, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. Soon after TMZ broke the news, sources for Us Weekly and People reportedly confirmed the filing, as well. According to People, Randolph filed due to "alleged harassment and stalking," while Us Weekly alleges Randolph filed for "domestic violence prevention." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Randolph and Underwood about the reported restraining order but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

TMZ later provided an update, claiming — according to court documents obtained by the publication — Underwood allegedly "has been stalking and harassing [Randolph] with unsettling text messages." According to TMZ, Randolph also claimed Underwood allegedly "went as far as planting a tracking device taped to the bottom of the back bumper of her car to keep track of her whereabouts." Other details reportedly included by Randolph in the court docs, according to TMZ, include claims of Underwood allegedly "showing up uninvited to her L.A. apartment and parents' house in Huntington Beach." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Randolph and Underwood about these allegations but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

On May 29 — just about a three-and-a-half months before she reportedly filed a restraining order against her ex — Randolph and Underwood both took to IG to announce their split after one-and-a-half years of dating. At the time, a source for People reportedly claimed the two "just weren't on the same page," adding, "Colton really wanted to settle down and get married — he's been ready for a long time. And Cassie just wasn't ready. They both knew it wasn't going to work."

Though the breakup initially seemed amicable, things took a turn when Randolph accused Underwood of "monetizing" their breakup by adding a new chapter to his book after they'd agreed to keep details about the split private. A rep for Underwood later disputed the claim to E! News, saying Randolph's accusations were "simply not true."

In August, Underwood claimed he and Randolph were on good terms during an appearance on the Reality Steve Podcast. "I have nothing but good things and love and well-wishes and friendship with Cassie right now," he said. "I love the girl and miss the girl dearly. She's amazing." Not long after, the two reportedly unfollowed each other on social media.

Neither Underwood nor Randolph have publicly commented on her reported restraining order.