Almost eight months after Bachelor Nation saw Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone tie the knot on TV, the Bachelor in Paradise alums are going their separate ways. The couple, whom fans called Mr. and Mrs. Goose, announced their split in a joint statement shared on Friday, February 14 — and the reasons for Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone’s breakup are so sad. Here's why the reality stars have decided to call it quits.

Bachelor fans might remember watching the pair's relationship develop from their early days on Bachelor in Paradise back in September 2018. Randone, who originally starred in Becca Kufrin's season of the The Bachelorette, memorably got down on one knee during BIP's Season 5 finale. The couple then moved in together in San Diego with Nielson's dogs, and regularly gave fans inside glimpses of their life together on social media.

Fast forward to June 2019, and Bachelor stans got to watch as host Chris Harrison officiated the pair's wedding, which was televised during the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Unfortunately, it sounds like their happily ever after wasn't meant to be and they won't be giving each other their final roses after all, as the couple shared an exclusive statement with website Bachelor Nation on Valentine's Day announcing their split and the reasons behind it.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The joint statement read, "It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves."

While the couple didn't elaborate on what exactly they're planning to work on, Nielson and Randone did say that they have no hard feelings for each other as they go through the split.

"We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply," they concluded. "We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this."

Neilson and Randone aren't the only BIP Season 5 alums to recently surprise fans by announcing their split, as Joe Amabile and Kendall Long announced that they were also parting ways back on Jan. 29. The longtime couple cited geography as the reason behind their breakup.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While these two couples certainly aren't the first Bachelor couples to bite the dust post-filming, and certainly won't be the last, fans of the franchise can look out for some new pairings by tuning in on Monday evenings to pilot Peter Weber's journey to find love on the most recent season of The Bachelor.