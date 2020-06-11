Between their super sweet birthday tributes and heartwarming quotes about each other, Kelly Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock appeared to be a music industry power couple with the *ideal* relationship. That makes the news that Kelly Clarkson reportedly filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage particularly shocking — and devastating — for fans. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Clarkson reportedly filed for divorce on June 11 citing "irreconcilable differences." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Clarkson and Blackstock and did not hear back in time for publication.)

The couple, who has been quarantined together at their ranch in Montana throughout the coronavirus pandemic, shares two children (River Rose, 5, and Remington Alexander, 4). They began dating in 2011, but they first met in 2006, when Blackstock was the tour manager for Rascal Flatts and Clarkson was rehearsing with them. At the time, Blackstock was married, but Clarkson has said that she fell for him the moment she met him — and instantly pounced once she knew he was single again.

Fortunately, they were able to reunite after the American Idol alumna performed at the Super Bowl in 2012. That same year, they got engaged — and Clarkson announced in a tweet that it was the "happiest night of her life." One year later, they were married, and in 2017, she reassured fans that their relationship was as strong as ever. "It still feels like the first week," Clarkson told USA Today. "We're just still crazy about each other...and we have a great team."

During a round of “Ask Me Anything” on her talk show in December of 2019, Clarkson alluded to the fact that they still had a *very* active sex life. For his birthday, she gave him two snowmobiles so they could spend more quality time riding together. Then, in April of this year, Blackstock created a special video tribute for Clarkson to be shared with her talk show audience, which included touching messages from their kids.

Neither Clarkson nor Blackstock have commented publicly on the reported split.