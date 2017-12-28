Who Is Kelly Clarkson's Husband? Brandon Blackstock Is Also In The Music Industry

Kelly Clarkson is an American Idol anomaly. After winning the show in 2002, she didn't just disappear into the shadows, never to be seen or heard from again like many of the winners after her (looking at you, Taylor Hicks). A three-time Grammy winner and earning countless other awards, Clarkson is slaying the music industry with zero signs of slowing down. And it's not just her professional life that's flourishing either – her personal life seems to be just as fulfilling, marrying husband Brandon Blackstock in 2013 and having two children together, River Rose Blackstock and Remington Alexander Blackstock. So, who is Kelly Clarkson's husband, and what does he do?

Blackstock, like Clarkson, also has ties to the musical industry. He's a music manager who takes after his dad, Narvel Blackstock – who was once married to country singer Reba McEntire – who is also a music manager. His list of client have included everyone from the Rascal Flatts to Blake Shelton, so I *think* we could say that yeah, Blackstock is a pretty successful guy.

Oh, and just in case you didn't think being a high profile music manager was cool enough, Blackstock is also a pilot. Per Entertainment Tonight, Clarkson talked about how Blackstock turned her bad day around by flying in and surprising her via a post on WhoSay. She wrote,

I had a really bad day yesterday and my boyfriend is a pilot and flew in to surprise me and be with me because I was so sad. He wins Best Boyfriend Award ....hands down.

C'mon now. If that's not true love, I don't know what its.

So, putting both of their successful careers aside, it seems like these two are really doing well in life. They have a happy marriage and two beautiful kids, so really, what more could you ask for?

Raise your hand if you want to hear more proof about how adorable Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are together:

You do? Oh, good. Because man, have I got some quotes that show how Clarkson and Blackstock are the ultimate #relationshipgoals.

She referred to Brandon Blackstock as finally finding her "cowboy."

At Clarkson's Meaning of Life iHeartRadio Album Release Party, she told Entertainment Tonight that she finally found a "real man" after many years of being single. She said,

I was single for a very, long time and it's hard when you're in the limelight [and] you're financially set and maybe they aren't -- it's just a lot of intimidation ... I'm a whole lot of person and I've dated people who are like, ‘You're a lot,’ and that's cool -- I am a lot but [I thought,] ‘Somebody is going to love that some day and it's not you, so that's fine ... I found a cowboy, a real man that can handle this.

Yes, girl. And you know what? She deserves every bit of that. You do you, Kelly.

Her and Brandon Blackstock are still "crazy about each other," even after being together for many years.

Finding a man that still gives you butterflies even after being together for several years is not the easiest thing to find. Luckily for Kelly Clarkson, she snagged herself a guy who can still make her feel like she did at the beginning of their relationship. In an interview with USA Today, Clarkson revealed that her marriage with Blackstock is as strong as anything, and that together they make a "great team." She said,

I was single for, like, ever. But once I found someone I fell in love with — we've been together four years — honestly, it still feels like the first week. We're just still crazy about each other...and we have a great team, I know we’re going to be great parents. We were really adamant — our kids go to bed at a certain time every night, and then it's our time.

Can someone say marriage – and parenting – goals for the win?

She gets emotional when thinking of how incredible of a father Blackstock is to their children.

Clarkson moved nearly everyone when she performed her song "Piece by Piece" on American Idol, which left the audience, the judges, and Clarkson herself in tears. The song is about her fractured relationship with her father who neglected her as a child, and the contrast to that of her husband's unconditional love for their daughter. In a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest, she said,

Watching my husband love on his daughter all the time, you know, go to her events and just be there and, like, be present is, like, hard to watch but beautiful to watch, but it's awesome because I know that my kids are going to have that.

Way to ruin my eye makeup, Kelly. Seriously, the love that these two have is evident.

They're so perfect together that they even match outfits (probably by accident, too):

They're clearly made for each other, because they clean up real nice together:

And they're definitely meant to be, because just as gorgeous as they look all dolled up, they look just as sweet dressed down:

Let's all just give a round of applause for Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock being the real MVP's of marriage, because these two are clearly a match made in heaven.