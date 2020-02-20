Your favorite Riverdale star is single again. Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills reportedly broke up after three years of dating, according to multiple sources' claims to Us Weekly on Feb. 20. E! News confirmed the split the same day. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for the actress and rapper for comment on the rumored breakup, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Petsch has reportedly "moved her stuff out of his Los Angeles place," a source claimed to Us Weekly, and the publication reported she has deleted photos of Mills from her Instagram. The duo sparked breakup rumors earlier this winter, when Petsch attended several Oscars parties solo and they didn't post about each other on Valentine's Day. The most recent photo of the couple was taken at Disneyland on Dec. 14.

The creative couple met when Mills, who had auditioned for the role of Jughead on Riverdale, reached out to Petsch on Facebook after the show premiered in January 2017. "I think we just randomly had mutual friends, so we added each other,” she told Cosmopolitan in October 2017. “We kept in touch very rarely, not even that much, from January to February, and then the day I got back from season one in February I was bored in L.A., believe it or not. I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I got my hair cut and he texted me like, ‘Let’s go to a movie!’ We hung out and spent every single day together that I’ve been in L.A. since then, since February.”

Initially, Petsch didn't hesitate to give fans a behind-the-scenes look into her relationship, posting photos with Mills on Instagram, videos with him on YouTube, and walking red carpets together. This was intentional: "I think my generation is extremely cynical about love,” she told Glamour in March 2018. "I’m a huge advocate of showing my relationship online because love does exist, and I think it’s so important for our generation to know that love will win. No matter who you love, what you love, it will win. I feel like I see so much online of people being cynical about never being able to find love and it’s become, like, cool. You don’t need it by any means. You can live without it, and you can totally be self-independent and happy. But you can also be in a great relationship that’s rewarding and loving and caring — and that exists.”

But in August 2019, she changed her tune. "I used to share a lot about [my relationship] online, and now that I don't, people just assume we're no longer together," Petsch told Nylon. "But in reality, I realize that it's so much more special and safe if I don't share a lot of it."

This reported breakup comes on the heels of Petsch's Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton's rumored split.