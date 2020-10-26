I'm sorry to any of you who were hoping he'd be getting back together with Lili Reinhart, but fans think Cole Sprouse is dating model Reiña Silva. JustJared shared over 20 pictures of Sprouse and Reiña reportedly packing on the PDA in Vancouver (where Riverdale films) on Oct. 24. Some highlights: A picture of Silva sliding her arms into Sprouse's leather jacket as he pulls her in for a hug, a picture of them walking hand-in-hand, and a photo of Sprouse giving a smiling Silva a kiss on the cheek. (Elite Daily reached out to Silva and a rep for Sprouse for comment on the photos, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Based on some Instagram sleuthing, it looks like the photo were taken a day ahead of Silva's Oct. 25 birthday. I don't know about you, but a cozy PDA-packed date on her birthday weekend screams relationship vibes to me, doesn't it?

The Vancouver-based model's Instagram Stories from her big day included a photo of pig-shaped birthday cake, as well as a bouquet of flowers. Silva posted the blooms with a heart emoji but didn't tag the sender. Are they from Sprouse? Maybe time will tell.

Two weeks prior to Silva's birthday, Sprouse posted two photos of her from a scenic mountain photoshoot:

The captions didn't give much away. In addition to crediting Silva for her modeling work, and thanking his stylist, makeup artist, and hairdresser, Sprouse wrote, "Zealotry in the country, new portfolio work for Cole," and, "Last leaves of [British Columbia]."

The relationship rumors come two months after Sprouse confirmed his split from Reinhart. "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March," he wrote on Aug. 19 alongside a picture he'd snapped of the actress. "What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter."

He sweetly ended the caption by adding, "Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys ❤️."

While Reinhart hasn't commented on Sprouse's rumored new relationship, it sounds like things are plenty friendly between these two exes.