Bachelor Nation was suspicious after the couple stopped quarantining together, and now Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's breakup Instagrams have confirmed fans' worst fears. On May 29, Underwood and Randolph both took to IG to announce they've decided to split after one-and-a-half years of dating. And guys, it's heartbreaking.

"Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives," Randolph captioned a series of sweet pics. "With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back." She also confessed that their breakup is "one of the hardest things" she's had to share with fans.

Underwood shared a similar sentiment, writing, "It's been a crazy few months to say the least. Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that's OK. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."

The last few months have definitelybeen a whirlwind for the couple, who first got together after Season 23 of The Bachelor. On March 20, 2020, Underwood revealed that he'd tested positive for the coronavirus, though he fortunately made a full recovery. Then, on May 8 — after self-isolating for several weeks with Randolph and her family in California — Underwood starting sharing photos of himself in his home state of Colorado, which immediately sparked breakup rumors. At the time, a rep for Underwood assured Elite Daily that all was well, claiming, "Everything is fine. Colton just hadn't been with his family since the pandemic broke." However, just three weeks later, Underwood and Randolph shared their heartbreaking news.

This isn't the couple's first breakup. Also in March 2020, Underwood revealed to People that he and Randolph split in Aug. 2019, but they reconciled a few days later after giving each other some space. Only time will tell that will happen again this time, but a girl can dream, right?