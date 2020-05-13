It's been a whirlwind couple of months for Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph. Not only did Underwood test positive for coronavirus while staying at her family's home, but now rumors have been spreading that the two have called it quits due to some sus social media activity. Fans have been left wondering: are Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph still together? Never fear, Bachelor Nation — I'm here to set the record straight and hopefully put your mind at ease.

ICYMI, rumors of a potential breakup were sparked when followers started noticing that Underwood and Randolph were no longer quarantined together. As you may know, Underwood had been living with Randolph's family in California, where he was self-isolating after his coronavirus diagnosis. Starting on May 8, Underwood began posting Instagram photos tagged in his home state of Colorado, and fans instantly went into a tailspin. "Where is Cassie?" asked one follower, while another commented, "Are you and Cassie still together?"

Fret not, however, because Underwood and Randolph are still very much together. As his rep tells Elite Daily, "Everything is fine. Colton just hadn't been with his family since the pandemic broke. He has a huge family — two moms, two dads, and a slew of siblings." It's not all that surprising that Underwood wanted to be with his loved ones, given that A) May 10 was Mother's Day and B) he hadn't been able to see fam since he contracted and recovered from coronavirus. (Elite Daily reached out to Randolph's rep for comment on her relationship status and did not hear back in time for publication.)

A source reportedly told Us Weekly a similar story. "Everything is fine,” they reportedly claimed on May 12. “[Colton] is just in Colorado visiting with his family since he hasn’t been with them since the pandemic broke and recovering from COVID-19 himself. He was with Cassie up until the night he left for Colorado, but he’ll be back in L.A. soon. They’re both just enjoying time with their families.”

Followers were quick to notice that Underwood hadn't appeared in Randolph's IG posts since April 19, and Colton hadn't posted about Randolph since her 25th birthday tribute on April 27. However, if you read the latter post, you'll get all the proof you need that their bond is as strong as ever. In the caption, Underwood wrote: "There are a million things I can say here about how great you are, but I’d rather keep that between us. thank you for being you and letting me share this last year with you. I'm a better man for loving you."

A split would be pretty shocking news given how lovey-dovey these two have appeared on social media as of late. However, it's worth noting that it wouldn't be the first time that they took a step away from the relationship. Just recently, Underwood revealed that they briefly parted ways back in August of 2019. He told People that they "realized we weren’t communicating as well" off the show and "let a lot of things build up," so they mutually decided to take a break. That didn't last long, however — apparently, they reconnected two days later.

Here's the thing. Underwood and Randolph have already been through a lot together (and no, I'm not just talking about the infamous fence-jumping incident). On April 7, he took to IG to share his appreciation for Randolph for stepping up while he was recovering from coronavirus, and the post is too sweet for words.

"I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me," he wrote. "Not only physically, but mentally too (and I’m probably the most high maintenance patient). She’s hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart. Her family opened up their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we stuck together."

IMO, if you can survive not only quarantine but also a coronavirus diagnosis together, you can pretty much get through anything.