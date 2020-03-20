After days of providing entertaining social distancing content and urging fans to stay healthy amid the current pandemic, Colton Underwood has tested positive for coronavirus. The Bachelor star revealed his test results in a video he posted on social media on Friday, March 20. According to his Instagram caption, Underwood began feeling symptoms "a few days ago," and received his test results on the day he posted about them.

Though the virus has left him with "headaches, body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath, and a cough," Underwood insists he's "doing OK" and "in good spirits" as he remains in isolation in Huntington Beach, California, with his partner Cassie Randolph and her family.

In addition to informing fans and followers about his health situation, Underwood used the video to spread some important information about the coronavirus, urging people of all ages to take it seriously.

“The reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to hopefully encourage you guys to stay at home, do your part, take care of yourselves, take care of one another," he says in the video.

For days leading up to this announcement, Underwood has been outspoken about what fans can do to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. On March 15, he posted an Instagram with a very strong PSA to keep up with their hygiene, and his Twitter feed is full of tweets and memes about social distancing.

Bachelor fans and franchise alums — including Becca Kufrin, Jade Roper Tolbert and Chris Bukowski — have met Underwood's announcement with tons of support and well-wishes. In the video, he promises to share updates from himself, Randolph, and her family going forward.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.

