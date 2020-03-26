All of Bachelor Nation watched their extremely dramatic breakup during his season of The Bachelor, but not many fans know about the other time Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph broke up away from the cameras back in August 2019. “To put it very frank, after the show, we realized we weren’t communicating as well as we once did,” Underwood told People on March 25. “Nobody was forcing us to talk about real things going on, so we let a lot of things build up.”

"In a weird way, I kind of broke up with myself,” Underwood added. “I was like, I feel like we need to figure this out and in order to do that, we need space. She agreed. So it was a mutual thing.” The split didn't last long. Two days later, Underwood said, “It was like, ‘I miss you!’'

While their breakup was temporary, it did teach them a valuable lesson. “It was a very real and very emotional breakup, but it was also very good to be real and emotional because it forced us to have conversations and move on," Underwood shared. "Now, we know the flags to look for. When issues start to creep up, it’s like, let’s go have a conversation. We’re trying to be more transparent and honest and really trust each other.”

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nowadays, the couple has reached a stronger place in their relationship. "We talk and we plan and we have so much hope," Underwood told People of their future. “If she were here, she’d nudge me for saying this, but I think an engagement is something we’d both like to see this year. No matter what, I don’t want my life without her. Our relationship hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been worth it.”

For the time being, the couple is focusing their efforts on Underwood's health. On March 21, Underwood took to Instagram to reveal he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Luckily, Randolph has been there to support Underwood, who's isolated on the third floor of her family's California home, however she can. “She’s doing everything she can for me,” he told People. “She’s bringing me all my meals in gloves and a mask.”

If you're looking for even more behind the scenes insight on Underwood and Randolph's relationship, you might want to check out Underwood's new book The First Time.