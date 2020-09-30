Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Are Reportedly Reconciling After Their Split

I come bearing some exciting news: Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are reportedly reconciling after their split. “Julianne and Brooks are giving things another shot,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Sept. 30. “They’ve both done a ton of soul searching, had plenty of time and space to reflect and ultimately concluded that there’s too much love there to let it go.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Laich and Hough for comment on the source's reported claims but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Now, they may reportedly be getting back together but that apparently doesn't mean their issues have magically disappeared. “There are still some lingering doubts and issues they need to work through, including Julianne’s desire to still have freedom when she needs it, and Brooks’ need for reassurances that she doesn’t have one foot out of the door still,” the source reportedly explained. “But they’re taking it step by step, enjoying each other’s company enormously, and it’s gratifying to both of them that the old spark between them never really went away.”

Eagle-eyed fans wondered if that "old spark" had re-ignited after the exes were reportedly spotted having lunch together in Los Angeles in August, three months after their split.

Hough and Laich reportedly have a great bond. “They’re both highly attracted to one another, have a great ability to make each other laugh, and there’s a lot of respect on both sides,” a source reportedly claimed to Us Weekly. According to the insider, the split was a way for Hough and Laich "to hit the pause button" on their relationship. “But now it’s looking good in terms of a full-blown reunion, and everyone’s so happy to see them hopefully working things out at long last," the source reportedly claimed.

After three years of marriage, Hough and Laich announced their split in a statement to People on May 29. "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in their joint statement. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

No relationship is perfect. Maybe these two hit a rough patch and needed some time apart in order to find their way back to each other. Or maybe these new rumors aren't true and they really are still separated. Either way, I hope Hough and Laich are both doing what feels right for them.