She's single and ready to mingle, people! And Vanessa Hudgens knows what she wants in a partner. "Your girl's open," she told Entertainment Tonight "with a laugh" during a Nov. 17 interview. "I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. Like, I am not picky, really... Like, I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not — if anything I prefer them not to be, but we'll see, we'll see."

Despite her having a relatively clear, albeit extremely chill, idea of what she's looking for in a partner, Hudgens had to put the search for Mr. Right on hold while she filmed her new flick The Princess Switch: Switched Again due to the ongoing pandemic. "I just finished another movie yesterday and, you know, it's taken very seriously and to keep everyone safe there are precautions," she told Entertainment Tonight. "And at times it feels extravagant, but it's what you have to do to keep everyone on the production safe, so yeah, definitely no dating for me."

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

News broke that Hudgens and her partner of eight years Austin Butler had reportedly split on Jan. 14. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly at the time. The news was confirmed to People by a second source later that same day.

The relationship reportedly ended due to logistics. "They're just shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance," a source reportedly told E! News at the time. "There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other."

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Just weeks before news of their split broke, Hudgens lamented about long distance during an interview with Cosmopolitan UK. "It's eight years this year – FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust [are what keep us going]," Hudgens told the publication of her then relationship in an interview published Jan. 3. "The longest we've been apart was four months. It sucks! You start hating hearing yourself say 'I miss you.' But if it's your person, you make it work."

Here's to hoping she finds someone else worth making it work for.