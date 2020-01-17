Rihanna & BF Hassan Jameel Reportedly Broke Up, So Start Crying Now

Love was on the brain... but apparently no more. Rihanna and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel have reportedly broken up, according to sources who spoke to Us Weekly and E! News. The rumored split comes after nearly three years of dating. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Rihanna and Hassan for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.)

The singer/designer and the businessman, both 31, initially sparked romance rumors in June 2017, when they were spotted making out in a hot tub in Ibiza, Spain. Although Hassan's identity wasn't immediately known, the steamy pics made one thing clear: These two lovebirds had serious chemistry. In July 2017, a source claimed to Us Weekly that Rihanna and Hassan "have been hooking up for a few months."

While it's difficult to imagine a match worthy of the Fenty mogul's time, Hassan is no slouch: He serves as the deputy president and vice chairman of his family's company, which owns the right to sell Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia; his family is worth an estimated $1.5 billion, according to Forbes Middle East.

The duo was notoriously private about their relationship, but sources claimed that this was a perfect example of opposites attracting. "Rihanna and Hassan understand each other very well and their personalities mesh well together... They're both so different, but it works for them," one source told Us Weekly in Sept. 2019. The following month, another reported insider added that they were "great together" because he's more "serious", while the "Wild Thoughts" singer is, well, "fun and wild."

Rihanna spoke more candidly about her relationship in a June 2019 story with Interview magazine. She noted that she was "of course" in love with Hassan, but shied away from discussing the potential for marriage. “Only God knows that, girl,” she said. “We plan and God laughs, right?”

Previously, Rihanna dated Chris Brown and Drake; Hassan was married to Tunisian art critic Lina Lazaar.

While breakups are never fun, one thing is clear: Rihanna will always shine bright like a diamond, regardless of whether there's one on her ring finger.