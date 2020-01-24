Sometimes opposites attract, like, say, when a free-spirited singer/designer catches the eye of a serious-minded billionaire businessman. Other times, the attraction is only fleeting, and according to People, that's why Rihanna and Hassan Jameel reportedly broke up. After sparking relationship rumors in July 2017, the two are rumored to have called it quits after two-and-a-half years together, and as a source told People, the rumored split may be due to their incompatible lifestyles. "Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship," the insider said. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Rihanna and Hassan for comment on the reported breakup and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Strangely enough, back in Sept. 2019, a source told Us Weekly that the duo worked well because they were so different. "Rihanna and Hassan understand each other very well and their personalities mesh well together," the source said, adding, "They're both so different, but it works for them." A month later, another source told the publication that, despite being "polar opposites," Rihanna's "fun and wild" personality balanced out the businessman's tendency to be more "serious." That may have once been true, but perhaps the two finally realized they were too mismatched to make a good long-term match.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty Images

Hassan certainly seems like a busy man (he serves as the deputy president and vice chairman of his family's company, which owns the right to sell Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia), but it's hard to compete with Rihanna. As well as being a singer with two clothing brands, she's also a beauty entrepreneur, actor, and fashion icon, so yeah, you could say she's got her hands full. Despite all that, it did seem as though Rihanna was willing to make room in her life for her new boo.

While chatting with her Ocean's 8 costar Sarah Paulson for Interview in June 2019, Rihanna explained how she wanted to find a better work-life balance. "I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me," she said. "It was like, 'I need to make time for this.' Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well." She also told her costar that she was "of course" in love with Hassan, and in Oct. 2019, she revealed during an interview with Vogue that her "exclusive relationship" was "going really well."

Whether Rihanna and Hassan were too busy or too incompatible to make things work isn't clear, but if this inspires Rihanna to put out a new album, then I might have an easier time accepting the end of this adorable relationship.