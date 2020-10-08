Single and ready to mingle! Mary-Kate Olsen is reportedly dating again after her Olivier Sarkozy split. ICYMI: Rumors about the actress-turned-designer's love life started swirling about on Oct. 7 when The Daily Mail published pictures of her strolling around New York City with a mystery man. Later that same day, a source reportedly spoke to Entertainment Tonight to clarify. Apparently, that dude was just a friend and Olsen is just focused on enjoying single life for now. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Olsen for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.)

"She's single and having fun," the source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight after having noted the mystery dude was apparently just a friend. "She's not seriously with anyone, but she's dating."

According to the reported source, Olsen apparently has just returned to New York City after having spent the entire summer back in the Hamptons. Of her state of mind now that she's back in the city, the source reportedly says, "she's doing great and seems happier than she's been in a long time."

Olsen's re-entrance into the dating scene comes just six months after she filed for divorce in April 2020. A source who reportedly spoke to Page Six on May 27 claimed the Olsen was apparently motivated to file after Sarkozy's ex-wife moved in to their home in Bridgehampton.

“Olivier was concerned for the safety of his family in New York during the pandemic. He insisted to Mary-Kate that he wanted to bring his ex-wife, their kids, and his mother from the city to their Bridgehampton home,” the source reportedly told Page Six. “Maybe French people culturally have a different view of marriage, and while Mary-Kate loves his children, it was too much to have his ex-wife living with them during the pandemic. Would you want the ex-wife living with you for an unforeseeable amount of time in the middle of a crisis?”

But I'd take that story with a grain of salt because, in that very same Page Six article, another source reportedly chimed in with a different take on what went down. “It was simply erosion…growing apart. No cheating or betrayals…sometimes couples just run their course. The plan to move in his family was his way of moving on, and the final straw for Mary-Kate,” the source reportedly said. “The moment MK drove out of the driveway in April, Olivier had his mother, kids, and, wait for this, Charlotte, his ex-wife, move in to keep them in a safer place, away from COVID.”

Whatever the case, the point is Olsen and Sarkozy are now donezo and it seems as though she's moving on. Happy for her!