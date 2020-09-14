Kelly Clarkson's Quotes About Divorce Will Break Your Heart

Have a tissue box on stand-by because Kelly Clarkson's quotes about divorce are about to break your heart. “I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster,” Clarkson shared during a Sept. 13 appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist. “Personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months.” News of Clarkson's split from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of nearly seven years, first broke in June when multiple publications claimed Clarkson reportedly filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." Up until now, she's remained relatively quiet on the topic.

Luckily, it seems as though Clarkson has had a great support system helping her through this trying time. “I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce," she told Geist. "I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.”

Like a true artist, Clarkson said she's channeling her pain into a new album set to drop next year. "This'll probably be the most personal one I've ever released," she said of the upcoming album. "And the whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now, and it's been very therapeutic for me."

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Apparently, her children have even gotten to listen to some tidbits, and it sounds like the experience was as awkward as you'd imagine. "It's very honest. There's one that my kids sing in the car," she said. "I'm going through mixes, and I'm just, like, 'This is weird.' Like, it's your relationship. I've never written about my life to where my kids are singing along."

A day after her appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, Clarkson stopped to chat with Hoda Kotb on The Today Show. "You can ask anyone that's gone through divorce — I don't think anyone expects it," Clarkson revealed. "You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path. And it's so hard on everyone."

She added that being in the public eye doesn't make things any easier. "Anybody that's been through it, it's just a really hard difficult thing," she noted. "I was just talking with my friends [and] I was like, 'I don't know how people go through this without talking to someone or have music as an outlet.' … It's hard on all of us. And we're in the public eye so that's hard to try and be truthful, but also keep your privacy for not just myself, but others."

Here's to hoping they're both able to heal however feels best for them.