I hate to be the bearer of bad news here, but Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum have ended their eight-year marriage. Herbert announced the disheartening news with an Instagram posted on Oct. 14. Alongside a photo of them dancing with each other, she wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways."

She continued, "We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."

For now, Herbert and Rosenbaum are just asking for a little privacy from their fans. "Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health," she concluded in her caption alongside a red heart emoji.

Rosenbaum shared the same photo with a different caption.

"I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness," he began. "While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."

He also provided a little more detail as to what lead them to this point. "Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage," he wrote. "I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage."

"We have created the most beautiful, sweet and loving children, and have created so many unforgettable memories that we’ll always cherish," he continued. "Our differences, however, have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest live our lives apart."

Herbert and Rosenbaum first met in 2011 during Herbert's season of The Bachelorette. They tied the knot a year later and have two children, Fordham, 6, and Essex, 3.