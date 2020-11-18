A little over a month after sparking dating rumors with American Idol alum Sonika Vaid, fans now think Max Ehrich is dating Mariah Angeliq, and wow, I'm exhausted. On Nov. 18, Page Six published pics of Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé seemingly taking selfies and smooching Angeliq on a beach. Several photos showed Ehrich with his arm around the Latinx singer as well. The day before, Ehrich took to IG to post a pic of him and Angeliq wearing the same outfits from the beach photoshoot, with Soho Beach House in Miami tagged as the location. His caption: the smiling face with hearts emoji. You know which one I'm talking about.

ICYMI, Ehrich and Lovato went their separate ways in September 2020 after just about six months of dating. Two weeks later, he posted what looked like a paparazzi shot of him and Vaid looking pretty couple-y, leading fans to believe Ehrich and Vaid might be an item. Though Vaid later told E! News they met at a dinner and have "just been hanging out since and having fun," Ehrich fanned the flames by sharing a pic of him and Vaid FaceTiming on Oct. 17. Vaid hasn't made an appearance on his IG grid since then.

On Oct. 21, a source for Page Six reportedly claimed Vaid and Ehrich weren't actually dating — and, in fact, Vaid is reportedly dating someone else. "He wants to make it look like he's moving on with another woman, but they're not dating. She's in a full relationship and lives with her boyfriend," the source reportedly claimed, adding, "He's trying to get back at Demi and make her jealous. It's all phony." It's unclear who Vaid is actually dating, though supposedly, it's not Lovato's ex. Ehrich has yet to comment on dating rumors with either Vaid or Angeliq, and Angeliq has remained mum as well.

Lovato briefly sparked dating rumors with Mod Sun around the same time Ehrich posted his pic with Vaid, but a source for E! News reportedly claimed Lovato and Bella Thorne's ex are "just hanging out for now." "She has been trying to surround herself with good company to occupy her time and keep her mind off of the Max drama," the insider reportedly claimed. "She isn't looking to date right now and is still healing."

If Lovato's joke about Ehrich during her opening monologue at the 2020 People's Choice Awards proves anything, it's that she's likely doing A-OK.