Demi Lovato brought out an entire slate of jokes for her 2020 People's Choice Awards opening monologue. She addressed how rough 2020 has been for everyone, but she had something very interesting to say when it came to her own personal quarantine struggles — especially her rollercoaster relationship with Max Ehrich. Regardless of whether or not you decide to read into her jab, one thing's for sure: Demi Lovato's joke about Max Ehrich at the PCAs was brutal.

Lovatics are definitely still reeling from Lovato's very public breakup from her former beau Ehrich, but it seems like she's moving forward and moving past the relationship drama. During her opening monologue as the host for the 2020 PCAs, Lovato was jovial and smiling from ear to ear as she greeted the audience of Zoom callers and virtual fans in a beige dress adorned with shimmering stars. While things started off cordial and fairly pageant-like, many fans noticed a glaring joke about her called-off engagement to Ehrich while she listed her various COVID-19 lockdown habits.

"Honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life," Lovato joked with the crowd. She recalled how her year had started out amazing — with an iconic GRAMMYs performance and new music — but that it slowly descended into chaos during the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States. "I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode and got engaged!"

Lovato's joke might have gone over the heads of some viewers less familiar with her romantic history, but it was immediately apparent to die-hard Lovatics. The quip could've stood alone, too, but Lovato decided to slip in the fact that she got "unengaged" later in the monologue. Although the breakup is relatively fresh to the public (it was officially announced in late September), it's clearer, now more than ever, that Lovato is unfazed and ready for whatever life throws at her next, including "looking for aliens in the desert," apparently!