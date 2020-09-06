Three months after Ashley Benson and G-Eazy first started seeing each other, their exes have reportedly struck up a romance. Following new reports that they've been spending time together, you might be wondering if Cara Delevingne and Halsey are dating. Here's what's reportedly going on between the pair.

On Sept. 4, The Sun reported Delevingne and Halsey — whose exes have been seeing each other since May — have been casually seeing each other since late August. Elite Daily reached out to both Delevingne and Halsey's reps for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

An inside source reportedly told the publication that while things aren't serious, they're both on the same wavelength about keeping things casual and enjoying the relationship for what it is. "Cara has been hooking up with Halsey in the last few weeks and they’ve been having a laugh together. It’s all very casual and just a bit of fun," the source told The Sun. "Neither of them are particularly keen to be tied down and they’re fine about seeing other people."

The source said that quarantine had made the pair closer, adding, "They’ve both been very open about their sexuality and just want to enjoy themselves so they’re both on the same wavelength. They’re usually so busy and flying around the world, but as they’ve been stuck in LA in recent months, it’s given them a chance to see each other."

While things are reportedly casual, the source also claimed they'd met each other's friends and weren't upset their exes are dating.

"Cara has kissed her in front of friends and stuff. It’s not a big deal for either of them. It’s actually just funny to them that their exes are together now, and there’s no hard feelings," the source concluded.

Delevingne and Benson reportedly broke up in early April, while Halsey and G-Eazy ended things back in 2018. Benson and G-Eazy have been spotted kissing and publicly hanging out together in recent months. The actress even reportedly took her new beau to her sister's wedding.

Delevingne recently opened up about her sexuality in June during the Pride month festivities. In an interview with Variety, she said, "I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or 'she,' I fall in love with the person, and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person." Halsey is openly bisexual.

While both rumored couples have yet to publicly confirm anything romantic is going on between them, it sounds like they're enjoying their summer romances and aren't in a hurry to put a label on anything.