Cara Delevingne Came Out As Pansexual In A Candid New Interview

For Pride Month 2020, Cara Delevingne is making a huge statement about her identity: she's pansexual. She first came out as sexually fluid in 2018. Now, in a candid interview with Variety, she's opening up about her sexuality again. Cara Delevingne's quotes about being pansexual explain her journey to accepting herself.

On June 3, Variety unveiled its June issue featuring Delevingne on the cover. Pride Month kicked off on June 1, and in her interview the 27-year-old model got candid about her sexual orientation. "I always will remain, I think, pansexual," Delevingne announced. According to GLAAD.org, pansexual means being attracted "to all gender identities" or "people regardless of gender."

"However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person," Delevingne explained in her own words.

The star also opened up about her gender identity. "The thing is with me, I change a lot. I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man," she said.

Delevingne admitted it was difficult coming to terms with her identity due to her "old-fashioned" upbringing.

"I used the word ‘gay’ to describe things which were sh*t all the time," Delevingne revealed. "Everyone used to talk about ‘Oh, my God, imagine going down on a woman.’ I’d be like, ‘That’s disgusting.’ I think that came from the fact that I just didn’t want to admit who I was."

Delevingne said she didn't want to "upset" her family, so she bottled her feelings inside. "I was deeply unhappy and depressed. When you don’t accept a part of yourself or love yourself, it’s like you’re not there, almost," she admitted.

After years of questioning herself, Delevingne is finally learning to accept herself. "Once I could talk about my sexuality freely, I wasn’t hiding anything anymore," she said.

Delevingne's statement comes weeks after she and her girlfriend Ashley Benson broke up. Although they're no longer together, they still seem to be on good terms. Following rumors Benson began dating G-Eazy, Delevingne asked fans to respect their privacy.

Whether it's to defend her friends or bring awareness to issues among LGBTQ+ community, Delevingne is always using her platform for good.